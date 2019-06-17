Collin Brownell of Delta Valley Diving qualified for the USA Diving National Championships in the 3-meter and 1-meter springboard over the weekend.
With 486 points in the 16-18-year-old 3-meter on Friday at the Zone E Championships in Beaverton, Ore., Brownell placed seventh to qualify. He moved up two spots in the 1-meter competition on Sunday, placing fifth after leading much of the competition.
Brownell competes for Elliot Christian during the high school season.
Lucius Haddad, also from Lodi, became Delta Valley Diving’s first-ever zone champion with a first-place performance in the 11U boys 1-meter, outscoring Stanford’s Roy Lao 195.9 to 192.5. Haddad also placed second in the 3-meter with 206.85 points.
Lodi High’s Madison Liu placed 19th in the 16-18 1-meter on Friday, and 28th in the 3-meter on Saturday.
Another Lodi competitor for Delta, Avery Rhodes, placed 17th in the 12-13 girls 3-meter with 223.95 points on Saturday, and 15th in the 1-meter.