The field is set for the Sac-Joaquin Section swimming finals, and Lodi High will have four varsity girls and four varsity boys swimming for a chance at a state meet berth.
A number of frosh-soph swimmers representing three local schools are also competing.
In varsity girls, Lodi’s Maddie Woznick, Audrey Moore, Melissa Celli and Madison Rishwain are seeded fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and all but Rishwain will compete in individual events as well.
Woznick, a senior, is seeded first in the girls 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Moore, a freshman, is seeded first in the girls 200-yard freestyle and third in the girls 500 freestyle, and Celli, a junior, is seeded ninth in the girls 100 breaststroke and 13th in the 200 individual medley. Rishwain, a junior, is part of the relay team and placed 35th in the girls 100 backstroke.
The top eight spots are in the finals, and will compete to be one of the three athletes in each event that the section sends to the state meet. Places nine through 16 will compete in the consolation finals.
On the boys side, Lodi’s Aidan Scott was the only swimmer from the local area to make the varsity finals in an individual event, with the third-best time in the boys 100 backstroke and the fourth-best time in the individual medley.
Scott is also part of the 10th-seeded 200-freestyle relay team with Tucker Utley, Matt McCay and Alexander Elrod.
The finals will begin today at 10 a.m. at Tokay High.
A number of frosh-soph athletes will also compete, with three Lodi individuals and two relay teams from Lodi girls, two individual and a relay team from Lodi boys, one Tokay individual and one Liberty Ranch individual.
For Lodi’s frosh-soph girls, Elisa Grim is third in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 100 butterfly and Emma Cecchinni is 16th in the 100 breaststroke and a second alternate in the 200 individual medley. The 400-freestyle relay team of Grim, Macy Munson, Chloe Nowak and Kenna Dooley is seeded 10th, and the 200-medley relay team of Cecchinni, Grim, Hollie Becker and Lydia Campbell is 13th.
For the Lodi frosh-soph boys, Tyler Daley is third in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle, and Victory Plunkett is 15th in the 200 freestyle. The 200-freestyle relay and 400-freestyle relay teams of Daley, Plunkett, Braden Endter and Max Boudreau ate fifth.
For Tokay’s frosh-soph girls, Katie McLain is the top seed in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and for Liberty Ranch girls, Katie Schwarzie is second in the 100 freestyle and 14th in the 100 butterfly.