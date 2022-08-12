The 2022 high school football season will get a soft opening tonight when teams around the Sac-Joaquin Section set out to face each other in preseason scrimmages.
Lodi will head down to Stagg High in Stockton to face a variety of teams in Weston Ranch, Hughson and Franklin-Stockton, as well as the host team.
The jamboree-style event will give coach George Duenas a look at junior quarterback Matthew Shinn, who is slated to start after Adam Schallberger graduated.
“The kids have responded to him, and we’re starting to click here,” Duenas said on Thursday. “I’m excited for the scrimmage tomorrow.”
Duenas will also be looking at several spots on the offensive line that are up for grabs, along with almost every spot on the defense.
“That’s why we coach, someone will surprise you,” Duenas said. “A lot of guys are working, we’re just green on defense.”
Lodi is coming off of an 8-4 season with a run to the second round of the SJS Division II playoffs.
Tokay, meanwhile, is coming off of a 5-5 season, the Tigers’ first non-losing season since 2014. Tokay will head to Tracy tonight to scrimmage against Mountain House.
“It’s going to be our first time hitting someone other than ourselves. I wat to see our defense communicating, coming up gang tackling,” said second-year Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “There will be some point where we’ll see some adversity tomorrow night, and I want to see how our kids handle that, and not dwell on the previous play.”
Mountain House also went 5-5 last year.
Like Lodi, Tokay will also be getting a first look at a number of positions, notably a mostly-new set of receivers and sophomore quarterback Timmy Karagounis, who threw 26 touchdowns with the JV team in 2021.
“We did our annual intrasquad scrimmage last week, our Purple vs. Black scrimmage, and us coaches were pretty pleased with the results,” Rhoads said. “Guys are still fighting for spots, and the competition at practice is pretty encouraging. The Black team opened with 12-play, 80-yard drive. It’s pretty encouraging.”
Galt and Liberty Ranch will have one-on-one scrimmages. Galt will host Grace Davis at Warriors Stadium, and Liberty Ranch will be on the road to face Amador in Sutter Creek.
