The Tokay High baseball team stayed undefeated in Tri-City Athletic League play on Monday, opening this week’s three-game series against Tracy with a 5-4 victory in extra innings.
Trailing 4-3 in Tracy, Tokay scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game and send it to extra innings, then scored one more in the top of the ninth for the win.
On the mound, Cory Sugg started and went six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. Giani Camacho finished off the game with three innings of one-hit ball, with three walks and two strikeouts.
At the plate, the Tigers racked up 15 hits — a 4-for-5 day with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs from Sugg, a 3-for-4 day with a double from Adam Koponen, a 3-for-5 day with two doubles and two RBIs from Brett Graddy, a 2-for-5 day with two runs from Brock Sell, and a single from Matthew Casillas.
Tokay (10-2, 4-0 in the TCAL) and Tracy (9-4, 0-4) will face off today in the second game of the series, a 6:30 p.m. game at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton.
Varsity: Lincoln 3, Lodi 1
The start of Lodi’s second league series didn’t go as well, unable to string together its six hits for more than one run in Monday’s loss to Lincoln at Zupo Field.
Vance Haskins went 2-for-3 with a triple for Lodi, while Austin Meehleis, Luke Toy, Brayden Stout and Luke Leggitt each had singles, with Stout scoring the Flames’ lone run.
On the mound, Andrew Wright held a dangerous Lincoln lineup to three runs on nine hits across 6 1/3 innings, striking out four while allowing three runs (one earned).
Lodi (7-8, 2-2 TCAL) and Lincoln (12-3, 4-0) will face off again today, with a 4 p.m. game in Stockton.
Christian Olivares and Brenden Scott each scored twice in the JV Tigers’ win on Monday, with two runs driven in by Dante Rodriguez. Jake Sell pitched five innings, striking out eight while allowing three hits, followed by two shutout innings from Adrian Mendoza.
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Tokay 1
The Flames took down cross-town rival Tokay on Monday with scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15 to improve to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the TCAL.
Nicholas McDonald led the Flames with 10 kills, adding 3 aces, along with 9 kills each from Tyler Carson and Connor Davis, 5 blocks and 9 digs from Davis, 4 aces from Diego Villalobos, and 3 aces and 11 digs from Kaden Warner.
