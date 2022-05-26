The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league team this week, and Lodi and Tokay each had one player given top honors.
Lodi’s Dominic Brassesco compiled a 7-2 record this spring to help the Flames to an 18-4 record and a third-place finish in the TCAL at 8-7, and Tokay’s Cade Campbell batted .370 and bashed 11 home runs, which is good to tie for sixth in California, to help Tokay finish 15-14 voerall and 8-7 in the TCAL.
Brassesco finished with a 2.73 ERA across 56 1/3 innings, with 82 strikeouts. He was also productive at the plate, batting .388 with five home runs.
Campbell racked up 35 runs and 39 RBIs to go with his other gaudy numbers at the plate, and made eight appearances on the mound to go 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and two saves.
On the first team All-TCAL, Lodi placed pitcher Andrew Wright, infielder Nathan Sherbondy. Wright went 6-5 with a 2.43 ERA with 88 strikeouts, and Sherbondy batted .429 with four home runs, 28 runs and 22 RBIs.
Tokay’s first-team selections were infielder Campbell Kurkjian and utility man Brock Sell. Kurkjian batted .333, and Sell batted .433.
On the second team were Lodi’s Gavin Mora and Sean Kennedy, and Tokay’s Brett Graddy and Cory Sugg.
For honorable mentions, Lodi had Brayden Stout, Donavan Thorpe, Gianni Casazza and Dyland Bartlett, and Tokay had Rylan Oliveri and Matthew Casillas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.