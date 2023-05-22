For the second week in a row, Lodi High’s Mace McDowell is a champion.
A week after the senior won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I long jump champion, McDowell won the long jump at the SJS Track and Field Masters Meet, with a 22-foot, 11-inch leap on Saturday at Davis High.
McDowell also competed in the high jump, placing seventh with a 6-3 jump.
The top three in each final qualify for the CIF State Championships. McDowell’s championship was the only qualifying finish among athletes from Lodi, Tokay, Galt and Liberty Ranch.
In the boys finals, Lodi’s Kaiden Merryman placed seventh in the 100 with a 10.91-second run, a day after running a 10.76 in the preliminaries to snag the eighth and final qualifying spot.
Tokay’s Joshua Young cleared 14-3 to place seventh in the boys pole vault, while teammate Jacob Ray placed 10th in the high jump at 6-1.
Lodi’s Kiah Aitken won her preliminary heat in the girls 800 on Friday at 2:21.32, then placed sixth in the final on Saturday at 2:19.64. Her Lodi teammate Talisa Heinitz competed in two events, placing seventh in the triple jump at 36-6.5 and 10th in the long jump at 16-7.25.
Tokay’s Kayleen Tuavao launched her discus 109 feet, 11 inches to place 13th in the girls competition, and the Lodi girls 4-by-800 team placed 17th at 10:40.07.
Lodi’s Stephen Holbo placed 20th in the boys discus at 131-6, and Tokay’s Marcelino Ruiz placed 20th in the triple jump at 41-8.
Lodi’s boys 4-by-100 relay team was 13th at 43-11, and Liberty Ranch’s Yousef Diab placed 20th in the 400 at 51.23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.