The Lodi High baseball team needed all seven innings to get it done, but the Flames held off a late rally to beat Oakdale 10-9 in Thursday’s non-league game.
Carson Devine led the Lodi offense with four singles and a double, and drove in Dominic Brassesco for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
That came after Oakdale scored three runs in the top of the frame to tie the game.
“We’ve had a lot of close games. I like that they play the full seven innings,” Lodi coach Hobie Schultz said. “They don’t quit, especially when we’re behind, they find a way to rally and get it done somehow.”
Nathan Sherbondy added a solo home run and a double, Dylan Bartlett had three singles, Brassesco had a double and a single, Gavin Mora had a double and a single, and Kenny Blankenship, Bubba Stout and Donavan Thorpe each singled. Gianni Cassaza and Brassesco made pitching contributions in relief as well as the Flames improved to 3-2.
“We’ve hit the ball in four of their five games, we hit the ball well,” Schultz said. “Just need to clean it up on defense and we’ll be OK.”
For Oakdale (3-3), Breston Vieira went 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs, Cade Galuppi went 2-for-2 with two runs, Landon Nunes went 2-for-4 with 2 runs and a double, and Alex Jones had a triple.
Tokay 10, Franklin-Stockton 0
The Tigers dominated on the mound and at the plate on Wednesday as three pitchers combined for a 1-hit shutout.
Brock Sell, Cory Sugg and Brett Graddy notched 10 strikeouts between them, while Graddy and Campbell Kurkjian each tripled. Ryan Oliveri had a pair of hits, Sell had a single and 3 RBIs, Sugg had a single and 2 RBIs, and singles came from Matthew Casillas, Cade Campbell, Maximus De Santiago and Paul Buckley.
On Monday, Tokay lost 4-2 to Stagg, with both runs driven in by Sell, who had a pair of singles. Kurkjian, De Santiago, Matthew Troutner, Nick Anderson and Rosean Ro also singled.
Tokay (2-2) will hit the Downey Tournament in Modesto on Friday, with games against Enochs and Central Catholic.