High schools: Athletes find the recruiting scene tough with no games

With the spring sports season cratered by the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of college coaches have taken a wait-and-see stance on recruiting for next year’s teams.
For local high school athletes hoping to have a big year and get noticed by college coaches, their educational and playing future are both suddenly a huge question mark.
“The 2020 class, a lot of us kind of needed our senior season to get looked at a little more, and we’re not getting that,” said Lodi High senior Angelo Zazzarino, an outfielder and pitcher. “I’m basically reaching out to coaches as much as possible, trying to stay in shape, and work as hard as possible so hopefully if the season comes in, we still have that chance to show college coaches we can play for their organization.”
Zazzarino is one of a trio of Flames seniors who were hoping a strong senior year would catch college baseball attention, along with Jeffrey Werder (infielder and pitcher) and Logan Stout (infielder and pitcher). Teammate Omar Plascencia signed with UC Davis last November.
“It’s still up in the air for me,” said Stout, who was also Lodi’s starting quarterback for three years and a starter on the basketball team. “This year and summer was kind of the last hurrah to get picked up by someone and get situated.”
With the NCAA extending its dead period to the end of May, campus visits are against the rules (and a bad idea in general) for a while. The players are still getting the occasional text from coaches, but it has dried up for the most part.
“Most of the guys on our team have coaches that were supposed to come out and watch them this season,” said Werder. “And now that there’s no games, coaches can’t come out and watch us. They have to go off of videos from last season, or the fall team.”
Lodi’s season was just getting started, with three games played when the shutdown hit Lodi Unified. Stout started off on a tear, with 7 hits in 11 at-bats for a .636 average. Werder had one hit in 7 at-bats, and Zazzarino was hitless. Both Werder and Zazzarino had also seen time on the mound.
With the possibility of losing the entire spring season growing larger by the day, all three Lodi players have options lined up for travel ball in the summer. Stout has plans to play with the Mavericks, a team made up of players from Lodi and Stockton, while Zazzarino and Werder both had plans with CBA Nor Cal in Sacramento, which they said is setting up a team specifically for seniors looking for college exposure.
Werder and Zazzarino are neighbors, and have worked together to stay in playing shape — hitting off a tee in the garage, throwing to each other, sprinting and stretching. Zazzarino said the biggest thing he’s missing is fly ball work.
“It’s just that no one can exactly predict what’s going on,” Zazzarino said. “Right now, a lot of college coaches only have stuff — like at Lodi we only played three or four games, and a lot of them didn’t get to come out and see what strides we’ve made this season. They only have stuff from last year to go off of. I’m not sure exactly what’s going to come out of it.”
So what kind of prospects do these players have lined up at the moment? Zazzarino has been in contact with a few NCAA D-III schools and junior colleges for football (he was a wide receiver for Lodi High), and sees San Joaquin Delta College’s baseball program as a solid option.
Stout has also considered football, but would rather take the baseball route, and would go for a JC or a walk-on if no four-year scholarships come his way.
Werder said his best contact so far has come from the College of San Mateo, on the San Francisco Peninsula.
“There’s a little bit here and there,” Zazzarino said, “but I wanted more, and this is kind of my season to show that I can go and play at a school.”