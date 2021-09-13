The Lodi High girls volleyball team surged from behind for a 3-2 victory over Liberty Ranch on Monday, with scores of 15-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-11, 15-7.
Isabella Battaglia tallied 11 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs, Lauren Tadman added 16 digs and 2 assists, Grace Culler had 14 assists, 4 aces, 3 digs and 2 kills and Nora Mayer had 6 blocks, 3 digs and 2 aces.
JV volleyball
Lodi 2, Liberty Ranch 0
Lodi stayed undefeated with a 25-10, 25-11 victory on Monday, with 3 kills and 3 digs from Karis Mann, 3 kills, 6 aces and 2 digs from Lauren Shinn, 3 kills, 2 aces and 7 digs from Janie Schallberger and 2 kills and 2 digs from Taylor Hulstrom.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Sierra Shootout
The Lodi High boys water polo team went 2-2 in Rocklin over the weekend, with wins over Mills and Bear Creek and losses to Marin Academy and Del Oro.
In a 14-5 loss to Marin Academy, Braden Endter, Nathan Larson, Anthony Celli, Dylan Takahashi and Korben Reed each scored once, while Evan Peterson had six saves.
In a 19-2 win over Mills, Larson and Celli scored 5 goals each, Sam Meyers scored 3, Endter and Eli Plath had 2 each, and Dane Cranford and Reed had 1 each, while Peterson blocked 7 shots.
In a 22-2 win over Bear Creek, Larson and Cellie had 5 each again, Endter and Blake Ehlers had 2 each, and Cranford, Guy Hein, Koen Amador, Plath, Eric Wise and Jackson Stilwell had 1 each, and Peterson had 5 blocks.
And in an 8-6 loss to Del Oro, Endter and Larson scored twice, while Celli and Hein scored once. Peterson had 8 blocks.