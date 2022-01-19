The Tokay High boys wrestling team overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Lincoln 39-36 on Tuesday.
Tokay trailed by 15 before Francisco Marin pinned Aiden Ruiz in the 195-pound division and Juan Ordinola pinned Cameron Renwick at 220. Those victories, coupled with J.J. Mikbel’s forfeit win at 220, put Tokay on top to finish the match. It was Ordinola’s first match of the season.
“To come in with all the pressure on you and to come through with the pin was indicative of the hard work he has put in to get to this point,” said Tokay coach Ed Carlos.
Tokay received an 8-7 win from Nathan Ferroni over Luciano Hernandez at 152, and forfeit wins by Diego Alcantara at 113 and Isaac Mendonca at 126.
SOCCER
Varsity boys
Lodi 3, Tracy 0
Rapha Maldonado scored two goals as the Flames shut out the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Camden Locke scored Lodi’s other goals, while a defense of Kellen Brophy, Max Salvetti, Gonzalo Ordinola and Max Loiacono kept Tracy away from the goal. Lodi is 3-0-2 in the TCAL.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 3, Tracy 1
Lodi’s JV squad made it three wins in a row with Tuesday’s victory, with goals from Jose Villalobos, Emilio Segovia and Gio Vergara, and assists by Angel Ochoa and Riley McDonald. Lodi is 3-1-1 in the TCAL.