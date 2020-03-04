Kayly Pau is going to remember Valentine’s Day for many years to come.
That is when the Tokay High senior started a journey toward making a life-changing decision that directs her path in education and collegiate sports. Before those next chapters are written, Pau will be playing another sport for a few months.
In front of family, friends, current and former teammates and coaches plus Tokay High Athletic Director Michael Holst inside The Jungle on Monday, the 6-foot-4 Pau, an outside hitter on the Tokay High volleyball team for the last three seasons, signed a letter of intent for a full-ride athletic scholarship with Boise State University, an NCAA Division I college in Boise, Idaho.
When she moves to Idaho this summer, Pau will begin preparations to play her freshman year at Boise State this fall.
“They were desperately needing an outside hitter, because they are stacked with middles,” said Pau, referring to middle blockers. “They have one freshman, and one other freshman that red-shirted. I’m going in July, so I’m already going to be training with the girls.”
The 2019 Boise State University’s volleyball posted an 18-12 overall record that included a 10-8 mark in the Mountain West Conference.
Monday’s signing brought many people from Pau’s past and present to The Jungle.
“It was definitely emotional,” said Pau of Monday’s signing. “A lot of people there from old teams, past coaches, some (past) teammates and even some current teammates. It was emotional of all of these people that have been in my life throughout my growing and starting in volleyball.”
Pau, who plans to major in criminal justice, said UC Irvine, Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, Fresno State and University of Hawaii were other colleges that were knocking on her door to offer full-ride scholarships.
On Feb. 14, Pau played in a volleyball showcase in Las Vegas. That is where Boise State volleyball coaches spotted her.
“We had talked to them on Sunday, the last day of the tournament,” said Pau, who is referring to herself and her mother Karen Blanke-Pau. “They just wanted to get to know me.”
Less than a week later, Boise State volleyball officials flew to California to meet with Pau and her mother. Then Kayly Pau decided she would like an official visit to the campus.
“We didn’t want to wait until spring break,” said Pau, “and we had no other weekends.”
Within two days, Pau had a plane ticket to Boise, Idaho.
“It was all within a three-week period,” Pau said.
Another selling point was Pau’s future teammates, all of whom live at the same dormitories.
“You get to room with three other teammates,” Pau said. “There’s no drama, no attitudes. They were all there to have fun and win a national championship.”
Pau was given first-class treatment during her visit. Her future Bronco teammates and coaches picked her up at the airport. The group also took her out to dinner and to a Boise State men’s basketball home game.
“Maybe nine-plus hours combined with those girls,” said Pau of the length of time spent with the players.
One of Pau’s favorite restaurants is located 22 miles away from the college campus.
“I’m obsessed with Olive Garden,” said Pau of the restaurant chain that is near the Boise State campus. “That was a big factor.”
Having the journey of finding a four-year college come to an end feels great for Pau.
“It was really hard at first only because it was like ‘oh, I think I have time because it’s my sophomore year and I have two years left,’” Pau said. “Then I felt myself almost rushing because there were so many options to look at, and I just didn’t know what I wanted, or how far I wanted to go.”
Now “it’s a big relief” as Pau plays her final months in softball and prepares for collegiate volleyball.
After she graduates from Boise State, projected to be in spring 2024, Pau would consider staying in Idaho, or California.
“I want to be a homicide detective or in the FBI,” said Pau of jobs she’d like to work in law enforcement. “I’m thinking about just coming home because I live in Stockton.
Last fall, Pau had 211 kills out of 538 attempts. She also had 211 digs and 20 blocked shots. She was also named the Tri-City Athletic League’s MVP. In addition, Pau and Tokay also earned a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff berth for the first time since the 2008 season.
This spring, Pau is playing first base and outfield on the Tokay High softball team. She’s also been a three-year starter in this sport as well.
“I do know that when we had our first scrimmage, it was pretty sad because a lot of girls had been talking like ‘this is your first, last game for some unless they’re going to play in college,” said Pau of seniors on the Tokay and Linden squads that scrimmaged last week. “I think once it starts getting closer and once we have senior night, it’s really going to hit me that not only am I graduating but it’s also the last time that I’m putting on the cleats.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.