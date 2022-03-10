The Tri-City Athletic League released its boys and girls soccer all-league teams this week, with several boys awards for Tokay and a pair of girls awards for Lodi.
On the boys All-TCAL team, Tokay senior Jose Gutierrez was named the overall MVP after helping the Tigers win the TCAL with a 5-0-5 record.
Tokay’s Heriberto Carbajal was named defensive MVP, Eric Cahue was the goalkeeper MVP, and Cristopher Mendoza shared midfielder MVP with West’s Emanuel Rodriguez.
Other All-TCAL selections for Tokay were Jaime Garcia, Eldiberto Perez, Carlos Pineda, Leonardo Dominguez and Brian Dominguez. Selections from Lodi included Rapha Maldonado, Edison Ramirez, Camden Locke, Max Loiacono and Kellen Brophy.
In the girls TCAL team, Lodi’s Farrah Bender was named co-defensive MVP, and Aubrey Anderson was named co-goalkeeper MVP. Tracy’s Savannah Cordero was the overall MVP.
Other Lodi players selected for the All-TCAL team were Jolie Pitto, Isabella Coughlin and Savannah Chinchiolo. For Tokay, Jasmynn Giorgi was named to the all-league team.
SOFTBALL
Ben Holt 5, Elliot Christian 2
Sofia Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a home run in Elliot’s loss on Tuesday. Natalie Snowden drove in the other run with a double, and also racked up 9 strikeouts in a complete-game effort, with 5 runs allowed (1 earned).
Elliot will host Ben Holt today.
BOYS GOLF
St. Mary’s Tournament
Lodi placed seventh out of 16 teams on Monday at Stockton Country Club with a 414. Jake Aberle led the Flames with a 77, followed by Jack Main at 79, A.J. Salvetti at 84, Cedar Burns at 86 and Jack Topham at 88.