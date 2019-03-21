Ryan Lew went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Tokay baseball team dropped a 10-2 non-league game to Oakdale on Thursday, while leadoff hitter Cade Campbell had a double and a run. The Tigers had singles from Bryant Neuvert, Ryker Henne and Josh Anderson.
Bradshaw Christian 11, Galt 6
Marco Federighi had a single and two RBIs for the Warriors on Thursday, and Hiroto Umeki had a single and two runs. Also hitting singles were Ethan Reece (with a run), Ivan Arana (with an RBI and a run), Ty Abbott (with an RBI), Keegan Nelson (with an RBI) and Domonic Flores (with a run).
Junior varsity
Oakdale 10, Tokay 0
The Tigers were held to one hit in Thursday’s shutout loss, a single by Spencer Berdahl, who also had a walk.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
West 10, Lodi 5
Danielle Pfenning went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run in Thursday’s loss, with Andrea Lira going 2-for-4 with a run.
Marissa Fabian and Johnna Schroeder added triples, and Shelby Katzakan, Kayleigh Coberly and Caitlin Ahlbach had singles. Schroeder had two runs.
Lincoln 5, Tokay 0
Emily Walker went 2-for-3 in Thursday’s loss, to go along with singles by Mia Misasi, Simone Medeiros, Megan Walker and Annika Hauschildt.
Megan walker pitched a complete game, with five runs (three earned) on six hits and two strikeouts.
TENNIS
Varsity
St. Mary’s 6, Lodi 2
The Flames dropped their first TCAL match on Thursday, with wins from Owen Christiansen (6-3, 6-1 over Gian Lombardi) and the doubles team of Nicholas Swartwood and J.P. Brunskill (3-6, 6-4, 6-3 over Mitch Arburua and Nicholas Djokic).