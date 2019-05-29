Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, had three singles in the past four games, with a single, three walks and two runs in a 15-8 loss to Buffalo, a single in an 8-5 win over Buffalo, and a single and an RBI in a 7-3 loss to Pawtucket.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, went 2-for-4 with a double in the opener of a four-game series against Akron, a 2-1 loss. Then he had a double and two RBIs in a 6-3 win, and finished the series with a 2-for-5 day with a solo home run and two runs in a 5-2 loss.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte
Phillips, a 32-year-old reliever, made two relief appearances in the past week, with 1 1/3 innings in a 10-7 win over Campeche, with a solo home run the only hit allowed, followed by a 1/3 inning appearance with one run allowed and the loss in a 4-3 loss on May 26.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior outfielder, had a single and a run in a 3-1 loss to Tampa, then had a single in a 6-3 loss to Tampa as Delta State’s season ended in the South Super Regional.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman pitcher, threw one inning of scoreless relief in the team’s season finale, a 10-7 loss to Orange Coast College in the state Final Four tournament in Fresno. He allowed two hits and struck out one.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We’d like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.