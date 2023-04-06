The Tokay High and Lodi High softball teams met for the first time this season on Thursday, and the Tokay prevailed in a tight 2-1 victory.

Tokay senior Rachel Shannon pitched a complete game for the win at Lodi Softball Complex, her first time beating Lodi after playing all four years of her high school career on the varsity squad, according to Tokay coach Aaron Misasi. Shannon scattered six hits and four walks, striking out two batters as she let the defense work behind her.

