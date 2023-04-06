The Tokay High and Lodi High softball teams met for the first time this season on Thursday, and the Tokay prevailed in a tight 2-1 victory.
Tokay senior Rachel Shannon pitched a complete game for the win at Lodi Softball Complex, her first time beating Lodi after playing all four years of her high school career on the varsity squad, according to Tokay coach Aaron Misasi. Shannon scattered six hits and four walks, striking out two batters as she let the defense work behind her.
Tokay got on the board in the top of the third inning when Emma Misasi belted a hit over the left fielder for a triple. After arriving safe at third, she tried to stretch it into an inside-the-park home run, and was safe after a collision at the plate and a dropped ball.
Hannah Nava followed that up with a double to the right-center gap, scoring a batter later on an error.
After Tokay loaded the bases, a pitcher-to-catcher-to-first double play ended the rally.
Lodi threatened plenty but couldn’t break through for more than one run in the sixth inning. Corinthia Rivera led the Flames with a pair of doubles and an RBI, Allison Frank added a double, and Kennedi Brooks, Ashlyn Jubrey, Kiki Mazza and Holly Reich each singled.
For Tokay, Annabelle Sikich went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Misasi finished 2-for-4 with her triple and a double, Nava had her double, and Chloe Alves and Maddie Schneider each singled.
Janie Schallberger took the loss for Lodi, with Brooks and Frank making relief appearances.
Lodi (1-7, 0-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League) is back in action today with a home game against Lincoln, while Tokay (3-3, 1-2) will host West on Tuesday.
