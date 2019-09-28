Today marks the halfway point of the high school football season in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Three of the four area high schools took advantage of their bye this week. Lodi hosted Bear Creek in an intra-district and non-league game at the Grape Bowl on Friday.
Tokay
Next Friday, Tokay (1-4) begins Tri-City Athletic League action at Tracy (1-4).
Prior to their final pre-season game against McNair, which posted a 32-26 overtime victory at Hubbard Field on Sept. 20, Tiger quarterback Jacob Varney was out due to a back injury. Ty Didonato, who like Varney is a junior, guided the offense.
“Varney is still recovering,” said Tokay head coach Michael Holst, who added, “he’s moving around better. We have the normal bumps and bruises.”
The two quarterbacks are almost even in numbers. Varney has completed 37 of 70 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Didonato is 27 of 50 for 380 yards and a touchdown.
Tokay running back Joseph Filippini, who has rushed 132 times for 757 yards and 12 touchdowns, is getting “some rest. But, we’re pretty healthy overall” according to Holst.
The Tigers are averaging 27.8 points per game. However, their defense is giving up a whopping 43.6 points per game.
When Tokay faces Tracy, it might just one team looking at the other in mirror. Tracy is averaging 23.8 points per game on offense and its defense 34.6 per game.
“We're improving, but need to continue that trend since the TCAL is always tough,” Holst said.
But Tokay’s five non-league opponents — McNair, Chavez, Stagg, Bear Creek and Patterson — have a combined record of 10-13. Tracy’s foes of Vacaville, Manteca, Turlock, Buhach Colony of Atwater and Kimball, also of Tracy, have a combined record of 17-8.
Translation: If the Tigers want the TCAL foes to hear their loud roar, they have to come out firing against Tracy.
Galt
One of two area football teams with a winning record — Lodi was 3-1 entering Friday’s game against Bear Creek — Galt (4-1) begins Sierra Valley Conference action against El Dorado (2-2), which hosted Amador (4-0) in a non-league game in Placerville on Friday.
The Galt defense played a huge role that led to beating Mira Loma 27-10 in Sacramento on Sept. 20. The following day during the morning film sessions, according to Galt coach Tim Cobleigh, the defense was treated to donuts.
“First defense did well enough in the first quarter that all of our backups on defense handled the game from second quarter on,” Cobleigh said.
This week was regular practice for the Warriors.
“Normal practice spending the week working on fundamentals,” Cobleigh said.
Galt went full pads Monday through Wednesday. Then Thursday was just helmets.
Cobleigh noted that some players suffered injuries in the last two games against Mira Loma and Valley, also of Sacramento.
“We had injuries in the last two games that had some out or struggling,” Cobleigh said. “Everyone is healthy now going into league.”
Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr. has completed 45 of 82 passes for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns for a combined 14. Kenny Tran leads the Warriors’ ground game at 254 yards on 46 carries. Tight end/wide receiver Marcelo Lopez has 15 receptions for 295 yards.
Cobleigh has seen this year’s team growth that includes posting come-from-behind wins over Valley and Linden earlier this month. He feels that maturity should carry over into SVC play.
“Overcoming obstacles and making adjustments has made them better and fully understanding what and why we do what we do,” Cobleigh said.
If anyone might be wondering, yes, Galt had plans to scout El Dorado in its game against Amador.
“Athletes and coaches alike will be out scouting Friday,” Cobleigh said.
At this time a year ago, Galt entered SVC play at 4-1. But the Warriors lost all of their SVC games and finished with a 4-6 mark.
Translation: Galt can’t rely on its pre-season record to earn a playoff berth. The Warriors will need to win, at least, two SVC games or more. Per calpreps’ website, which the section is using as one of its criteria for schools to earn a playoff berth, Galt has a -22.8 rating. The 2018 Galt team finished with a -26 rating.
Liberty Ranch
Next Friday, Liberty Ranch (2-3) will open SVC action at Bradshaw Christian (2-2), out of Sacramento. Bradshaw Christian wrapped up its non-league schedule Friday with a home game against Brookside Christian (2-3), a member of the Central California Athletic League that only has five schools in the league.
The bye comes at the right time for the Hawks. Quarterback Aidan Carr, a sophomore, was injured in the Hawks’ non-league home game against Amador on Sept. 6. Isiah Ricci has been running the Hawks’ wing-T spread offense.
“Aidan has made significant progress and will participate in team activities this week,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh. “The bye has occurred at an advantageous time. We take the opportunity to evaluate where we are upon the conclusion of the pre-season. Also, it is a time to ‘get back to the basics’ with respect to refining technique.”
Ricci has completed 19 of 40 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns for the Hawks. He has also rushed for 248 yards on 62 carries. Carr is 17 of 41 fore 185 yards.
“We just need to get better in all three phases of the game,” said Linebaugh of the Hawks’ offense, defense and special teams. “Players are beginning to recognize the importance of preparation as a precursor to success.”
According to calpreps, Liberty Ranch has a -12.9 rating. The 14-10 win over Laguna Creek (3-2), of Elk Grove on Sept. 20 at Hawk Stadium rose the Hawks’ rating that was in the middle of the negative 20s before that game.
Translation: If Liberty Ranch can earn at least two conference wins, it could earn a playoff berth.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.