The Lodi High baseball team secured a spot in the postseason with a 6-3 victory on Thursday over cross-town rival Tokay in front of a packed house at Zupo Field.
The win left Tokay out of the playoffs after the two Lodi schools finished tied in the standings with 8-7 records. Lodi won the head-to-head tiebreaker after taking this week’s series, 2-1. Lodi won 11-2 on Monday, and Tokay won 17-6 on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Dominic Brassesco started on the mound and got the win, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out 13 batters. Brassesco allowed five hits, three walks and three runs (one earned) before giving way to Kenny Blankenship, who pitched 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball.
At the plate, Nate Sherbondy went 2-for-3 for Lodi with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs. Gavin Mora went 2-for-3 with a run, Sean Kennedy walked twice, and Luke Toy, Dylan Bartlett, Carson Devine and Brassesco each singled. Bartlett added an RBI and a run, and Toy, Mora and Kennedy each scored.
For Tokay, Graddy went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Cory Sugg doubled, Matt Casillas walked twice, Cade Campbell singled and scored two runs, and Brock Sell singled and scored a run.
On the mound, Campbell was tagged with the loss, going four innings with three strike outs, seven hits and five earned runs. Sell relieved him for three innings of scoreless pitching with four strikeouts.
The SJS playoffs begin on May 10.
SWIMMING
SJS Championships
A number of Lodi High moved a number of swimmers on to the finals of the championship meet with top-16 finishes at Thursday’s girls preliminaries.
Molly Thurow finished with a third-place time in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.51 seconds, and fourth in the 200 freestyle at 1:59.94. Claire DeVries held a fifth-place time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.70 and an eighth in the 200 individual medley at 2:17.15; Lei Reynolds held sixth in the 200 individual medley at 2:15.72 and seventh in the 100 butterfly at 1:01.32; Olivia Stevenson held seventh in the 200 individual medley at 2:06.17 and eighth in the 100 butterfly at 56.96; and Kaylee Maldanado held eighth in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.32.
The girls finals are today at Tokay High, along with the boys, who swam preliminaries on Friday (results weren’t available at press time).
