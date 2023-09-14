FLAG FOOTBALL
Varsity: Lodi 12, Lincoln 6
The Flames slipped past Lincoln on Wednesday to improve to 5-1 in TCAL play and a tie for first place in the league with St. Mary’s.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity: Elliot Christian 3, Millennium 1
The Eagles opened CCAA play with a victory, their first of the season, on Wednesday, winning 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22.
Varsity: Galt 3, Rosemont 2
The Warriors also opened league play with a win, beating Rosemont 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 12-25, 15-11.
El Dorado 3, Liberty Ranch 1
The Hawks suffered a loss in the league opener to fall to 7-7 overall, losing 15-25, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25.
