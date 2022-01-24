The Lodi High boys basketball team pulled away in the second quarter on its way to a 71-43 victory over crosstown rival Tokay on Friday.
Tokay battled to a 20-20 tie midway through the second quarter before Lodi mounted an 8-0 run courtesy of a pair of Madden Luiz 3-pointers.
Lodi led by 10 at halftime, and after that the Flames were off to the races.
Conner Davis and Tony Rivera led Lodi (14-8, 3-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League) with 13 points each, along with 9 each from Luiz and Kevin Dondero, 7 from Dylan Scott, 6 from Adan Alvarez, 4 each from Pierce Deandres and Brayden Stout, 3 from Steven Whiting, 2 from Matt Schiess and 1 from Hayden Moreno.
Quentin Thompson led the TIgers (1-16, 0-5) with 11 points, along with 9 from Jayden Fakhouri, 8 from Noah DeMars, 5 from Majid Khan, 4 from Isaiah Gee, and 2 each from Zack Khan, Umar Rasool and Brock Sell.
Lodi players wore gold shoelaces, and the Flames’ student section was decked in gold for pediatric cancer awareness as the team celebrated A.J. Moreno, the son of junior varsity coach Armando Moreno, who is battling kidney cancer.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian 75, Big Valley Christian 47
Two Eagles scored double-doubles in Friday’s victory, with Peyton Yarbrough going for 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Andrew Gretsinger going for 17 points and 19 rebounds.
Three others scored in double digits, with Jeremy Nielsen at 15 points, and Roman Castro and Caleb Guerzo at 12 points each. Dillon Ehresman added 2 points.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 64, Tokay 62
Nathan Morse led the Flames with 25 points in Friday’s victory, along with 16 from Luke Leggitt, 6 from Matt Shinn, 5 from Cole Smalley, 3 each from Preston Plath and Caden Andes, and 2 each from Connor Overbo, Seth Gritsch and Jacob Bechtold.
For Tokay, Carlo Agbayani led with 23 points, followed by Joshua Young and Lino Ruiz with 8 each, Wil Hubbart with 7, Maeher Dhaliwal and Jacob Ray with 6 each and Abdullah Munir with 4.