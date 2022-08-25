When Natomas High football came to Galt on Thursday to face Liberty Ranch, the Hawks were worried about Natomas’ speedy skill players.
But a tough Liberty Ranch defense took that speed out of the equation on its way to a 49-20 victory.
The game was rescheduled to Thursday due to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s shortage of referees, according to Liberty Ranch coach Warren Schroeder.
“Coming into the game, we saw them as a team that if they got going, they would just keep going, and not stop going until the game was over,” said Liberty Ranch quarterback/defensive back Kymani Fenika, who snagged two interceptions in the first half. “So stopping them there, keeping them – they still did pretty good on offense, but keeping them from having explosive plays offensively was a huge deal for us.”
Meanwhile, the Liberty Ranch offense ran roughshod over Natomas, blowing open big holes for running back Arthur Draeger, who finished with five touchdowns on the ground.
All five of Liberty Ranch’s offensive drives in the first half resulted in touchdowns – a 7-yard Draeger run, a 1-yard Gavin O’Brien run, a 1-yard Draeger run set up by his own 44-yard scamper, a 2-yard Draeger run, and a 3-yard Draeger run.
“We strive for those, of course we have some one-play touchdowns and some pretty big plays, but just tiring out the defense,” Fenika said.
Natomas’ first-half drives ended in a Fenika pick, a failed fourth-down attempt, another Fenika interception, and another failed fourth-down attempt. The Nighthawks didn’t get on the board until the waning seconds of the half when Rogelio Cuevas gathered a short kickoff and pitched it back to Mekhei Byrd, one of those explosive players the Hawks worried about.
Byrd took the ball 70 yards down the sideline for Natomas’ first touchdown, and Liberty Ranch carried a 35- lead into the half.
“Kevin Tibbets, our defensive coordinator, we couldn’t do this without him. He is a tremendous defensive mind, and I’ve worked with him for many years,” Schroeder said. “For him to come back and be the defensive coordinator, it really helps the kids’ confidence because they know all the years of experience he’s had.
“Whatever team we face, we know he’s going to have a game plan that’s going to work. When the kids know that, they can have confidence in it and they can execute the game plan.”
The second half started much as the first half had gone, with Liberty Ranch’s Nicholas Camarillo picking off a Corey Brown pass, leading to a quick Hawk touchdown when Fenika found 6-foot-7 tight end Cody Smith on a flag route toward the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard score. Smith, who committed to Idaho before the start of the season, also finished with three sacks on defense.
Draeger scored his fifth touchdown a few minutes later, and as the fourth quarter approached, the Hawks pulled their starters. That was when Natomas was able to get its offense going, with a 45-yard touchdown run by Michael Hendricks, and a 43-yard score on a Byrd sweep.
“We have some speed, but obviously it’s great to see a team like Natomas, because it gets us ready for our league teams, which are also going to feature some amazing speed,” Schroeder said. “So any preseason game that can get us ready for our league opponents is a team that benefits us.”
Liberty Ranch (2-0) will hit the road next week to play at Linden (0-1), which plays Vacaville Christian tonight. Natomas (1-1) returns home next week to play Rosemont, which opens its season tonight against McClatchy.
