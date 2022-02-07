Tokay High’s wrestling teams pulled off a league double over the weekend, winning the Tri-City Athletic League’s boys and girls tournaments.
The Tokay girls team scored 144 points for its fifth straight TCAL tournament win — every year since the girls tournament was implemented. Lincoln was second at 101 and Lodi was third at 71.
Tokay had four champions, with Sierra Miranda winning the 113-pound division, Kayleen Tuavao taking the 128, Cynthia Isordia winning at 139, and Valeria Flores winning at 145.
Weight class runners up for Tokay included Karen Gonzalez at 103, Emma Delatorre at 118, Kelly Meehan at 132, Tayler Marshall at 162, and Maliah Gomez at 172. Emily Martinze was third at 108, Irma Gonzalez was fourth at 192, and Olivia Hunt was fifth at 123.
The boys squad beat out Lincoln, 224-221, in the league tournament, with St. Mary’s (194.5), Lodi (176), West (176) and Tracy (117) rounding out the team scores.
Tokay had three individual championships in Nathan Ferroni in the 145-pound division, Taven Jones in the 170-pound division and Vincent Marin at 195, followed by five wrestlers who were runners up in their divisions — Ellias Castro at 106, Diego Alcantara at 113, Alejandro Osorio at 120, Hashir Arif at 126 and J.J. Mikbel at heavyweight.
Tokay’s third-place finishers were Marcus Mireles at 132 and Juan Ordinola at 220, and Nic Martinez was fourth at 182.
Up next are the regional tournaments. Lodi and Tokay’s girls squads head to the Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional Qualifier at Central Valley High in Ceres on Feb. 11 and 12, and the boys squads head to the Division I Tournament at Del Oro High in Loomis. Galt and Liberty Ranch’s wrestlers head to the girls North Regional at Natomas High, and the Division V boys tournament at Foothill High in Sacramento, where the tournament will be held in the football stadium.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Millennium 52, Elliot Christian 46
Peyton Yarbrough scored a double-double in Friday’s loss, with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Roman Castro and Andrew Gretsinger added 12 points each, Caleb Guerzo had 2 and Jayden Gaither had 1.
Lincoln 101, Tokay 44
Quentin Thompson led the Tigers with 24 points in Friday’s blowout loss, along with 6 from Nick LeBlanc, 5 from Brock Sell, 3 from Jayden Fakhouri, and 2 each from Hashir Khan, Umar Rasool and Noah DeMars.
Junior varsity boys
Lincoln 67, Tokay 52
Carlo Agbayani led the Tigers with 17 points in Friday’s loss, while Abdullah Munir added 9, Wil Hubbart scored 7, Lino Ruiz had 6, Marcus Shoneff had 4, Jacob Ray had 3, and Maeher Dhaliwal, Zeeshaun Akbar and Joshua Young had 2 each.