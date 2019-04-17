MORADA — Danielle Pfennig had one big hit for the Lodi High softball team.
Then she had another one.
Flame teammate Shelby Katzakian followed with a giant hit as well. The duo and their Lodi teammates proved to be too much for the Tokay squad in a Tri-City Athletic League game at Arnaiz Softball Complex on Wednesday. That led to the Flames posting a 13-3 win over the Tigers, shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.
“The last few weeks, we’ve been concentrating on being more selective,” said Lodi coach Michelle Souza. “The way practices have been going, this is what you’re seeing. They are producing, and I’m excited for them. They have confidence in one another.”
Lodi (5-4 in the TCAL, 8-4) broke open a 1-1 game in the top of the second inning with seven runs. Two of those runs came off Pfennig’s first home run; a low, outside pitch that she launched over the right field fence for a two-run home run. Teammate Johnna Schroeder, who singled prior and stole second base, accounted for the other run that became a 7-1 score.
“I was looking to be a little bit more selective,” Pfennig said. “The last time, they were throwing me a lot of change-ups. So I just waited for my pitch that I thought I could hit.”
Souza added, “Danielle is a power hitter. She doesn’t look to hit home runs.”
Contributing on the Flames’ offensive attack in the inning was Kayleigh Coberly with a double, and singles from Marissa Fabian, Caitlin Ahlbach and Andrea Lira. Tokay also contributed toward the Flames’ runs with an infield throwing error and hit batter. That led to Lodi holding an 8-1 lead.
“They came to play,” said Tokay coach Aaron Misasi on Lodi. “They were playing a couple of levels above us. We trained hard this week, had good practices, had good confidence coming in. But as you saw, they played a lot better than we did.”
In the bottom of the third, Tokay (2-7 in the TCAL, 6-11) trimmed the Flames’ lead to an 8-2 advantage. Hannah Hauschildt reached base on a Lodi infield throwing error that allowed her to advance to second base. After a teammate flew out, Hauschildt scored when Emily Walker singled to left-center field.
“We stayed positive, we stayed fired up,” Misasi said.
Lodi, which didn’t plate any runs in the third, added two more in the top of the fourth with one out. Pfennig (3-for-4 with five RBIs) smacked her second dinger of the game; this time over the left field fence. This home run, as well as the first, had Pfennig greeted by her Flame teammates at home plate. Now Lodi had an 11-2 lead.
“The way things are building for us, we are building confidence, and we believe in each other,” Souza said. “Everything is connecting right now.”
Tokay added its final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, making it an 11-3 score. Annika Hauschildt reached first base on another Lodi infield error by fielding, advanced to second base on Simone Medeiros’ single to center field. Hauschildt scored on another Flame error; she stole third base and went home when the throw went into left field.
The Flames scored a run in the top of the fifth to make it 12-3. Winning pitcher Ashlee Toy (2-for-4 with an RBI) doubled and scored on a single from Schroeder (3-for-5 with an RBI).
Lodi, which had 13 hits in the game, made it 13-3 in the top of the sixth with two more runs. This time, Katzakian (2-for-3 with an RBI) smacked a solo home run over the center field fence. Fabian (2-for-3 with an RBI) singled and scored Ahlbach’s single to right field.
“Shelby is going to be great for us,” said Souza of Katzakian, who is only a sophomore. “It’s just exciting to see.”
Other Lodi hitters were Fabian (2-for-3 with an RBI), Ahlbach (2-for-4 with an RBI) and Haley Price, who was also 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lira and Coberly each had one hit.
In the circle, Toy didn’t toy around with her pitches for the Flames. Toy, a junior, allowed five hits, struck out four and walked only one.
Tokay’s hitters were Medeiros, Mia Misasi, Walker, Kayly Pau and Annika Hauschildt, each of whom had a hit.
The win was revenge for Lodi, in its second meeting with Tokay in less than 30 days. In their first meeting at the Lodi Softball Complex on March 28, Lodi held a 4-3 lead. But Tokay rallied in the middle of the game to post a 9-6 victory.
“Overall, we just didn’t come to play as we did last time,” said Aaron Misasi of Lodi. “Hats off to them.”
Lodi is still in the thick of the TCAL playoff race. The league is sending its top four representatives into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Today and Monday, Lodi plays Lincoln; today’s game is in Stockton and Monday’s contest at the Lodi Softball Complex.
“Lincoln is a tough team,” Souza said.
