Shelby Seabaugh knows she has some big shoes to fill.
But the new Tokay High girls water polo head coach has many returning players who were a part of the 2018 team that won a share of the Tri-City Athletic League title and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game.
“I coached swimming through high school and college, but never had the opportunity to coach polo until Tokay,” said Seabaugh, who coached the Tokay boys and girls swimming teams last spring.
Seabaugh is a 2012 graduate of Valley Christian High in San Jose. She played on the Warriors’ girls water polo team for three seasons. She also been swimming most of her life.
On Monday, Tokay and the rest of the section’s high school girls and boys water polo teams began practices. The reason for the late start — football started on July 29 and volleyball, girls golf, girls tennis and cross-country teams on Aug. 5 — is because club water polo teams and competitive swimmers ended their summer season toward the end of July.
This season, Seabaugh welcomes six seniors. Hannah Ortiz is one of them. Last fall, Ortiz had 13 goals. The other five are Sophie Smith, Mira Patino, goalie Alanna Stoops, Mackenzye Dunn and Emily Youngberg. Katie McLain, a junior, and Sirena Ortiz, a sophomore, round out the list.
“I am extremely excited to see Alanna this season,” said Seabaugh of Stoops, who was the starting goalie last fall. “ She had a fantastic season last year (176 saves), and I know she is ready to be on her A-game all season long. Her defense in goal is going to be a huge help as we get ourselves together as a team.”
Part of the defense is set for the Tigers with Stoops. Now Hannah Ortiz, Patino and Smith will help guide the offense.
“I’m excited to see Hannah, Mira and Sophie in field,” said Seabaugh of the trio. “They have a lot of knowledge and experience and it is now their time to shine. I think they will really be stepping up this season offensively and defensively.”
Tokay (21-4 in 2018) will have a simple offensive theory — score early and often.
“Our offense will be to score whenever possible,” Seabaugh said. “I want the girls communicating constantly in the pool, so they are aware of where the ball is and where the best shot will be from. Same goes for our defense. The better the communication, the better we will be able to shut the other teams down.”
Another strength that could benefit the Tigers this fall is speed.
“I’m looking for speed in the pool; I want us to be quick and ready all the time,” Seabaugh said. “I’m not sure what our line up will look like yet or even the rotation. Our girls are going to have to be flexible, if they need to step up in a game or need a break then that is what will happen.
“I also want them to be communicating with myself,” Seabaugh continued. “I love communication in the pool but if something isn’t going right I need them to tell me. I can give them plays and pull girls out, but realistically they are the ones in the game and making the decisions.”
Before practices started on Monday, Seabaugh had her water polo players stay active during the dead period.
“We did a lot of swimming (last) week; sprints and leg drills,” Seabaugh said. “I was really excited to see all the girls back in the pool. They have the best attitude, ready to work hard and get after this season.”
Tokay will get its first taste of competition on Sept. 13-14, when it plays in the Sierra Shootout.
Seabaugh is an off-campus coach, but a teacher in the Lodi Unified School District; she teaches fifth grade at Wagner-Holt Elementary School in Stockton.
Seabaugh takes over for Courtney Porter, who was elected to the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Trustees last November. Porter, who taught at Tokay for nearly 40 years until he stepped down for his new duties with the district, guided the 2018 and 2017 Tokay girls water polo teams into the playoffs. He also led the 2015 Lodi High boys water polo team to the section’s D-I title.
Two players who were instrumental on the 2018 Tokay girls water polo squad were Nicole Iturraran and Lizzy Macfarlane, both of whom graduated last spring. Iturraran is attending San Diego State on a scholarship, and play on the women’s water polo team. Macfarlane is part of the Delta College women’s water polo team.
