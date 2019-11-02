High school football: Hawks let Warriors hover before pulling away for Dairy Bowl win

Friday’s Dairy Bowl started rough and ended rough for the Liberty Ranch football team, but the Hawks held on for a 35-28 victory over cross-town rival Galt.
It marked Liberty Ranch’s ninth consecutive victory in the series, and most likely secured a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the Hawks.
“I’ve never made playoffs actually, my whole career,” said Liberty Ranch running back Isiah Ricci, who carried 17 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. “I’m really excited, my guys are excited, and we’re ready to come in Saturday, we have film, and Monday we’re coming to work hard.”
The Hawks’ sophomore quarterback, Aidan Carr, did his part as well, connecting on 9 of 12 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown pass — a 72-yard bomb on a skinny post to Cameron Hopkins at the start of the third quarter. He also ran 6 times for 11 yards and two touchdowns.
“There were tremendous stakes today. It’s always a big game,” Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh said. “Both teams could be 0-9, and it’s going to be a huge game. But we were trying to win and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they’re trying to knock us out and even their record at 5-5. They’ve got some really good players over there.”
Galt had several opportunities to lay down and let the Hawks (5-5, 3-2 Sierra Valley Conference) run away with it, but the Warriors (4-6, 0-5) refused to go quietly on their new home turf. Down two touchdowns with 5:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, Galt recovered a fumble and drove 67 yards — converting a fourth down along the way with a Robert Bulahan pass to Zach Cirac — and capped the drive with a 7-yard Bulahan touchdown pass to Isaac Madrigal, who ran an out route along the goal line and reached down to snag the ball above the turf.
Then Galt kicked an onside kick and recovered it with 2:44 remaining for one last shot to tie the game.
“They played hard,” Galt coach Tim Cobleigh said. “They worked hard all week, they worked hard all season, they’re a great bunch of kids, they’ve busted their butts. I can’t say enough, they’ve worked so hard.”
Bulahan converted another fourth down to Cirac, then threw an interception on another fourth down. Offsetting penalties were called, though, giving the Warriors yet another chance with 1:18 remaining. This time, the Liberty Ranch defense sacked Bulahan to end the game near midfield.
“It’s always tense. I can honestly say we go over that in practice, but you can’t replicate the game,” Linebaugh said. “It was tough, too — you think it’s over, oh, there’s a flag down, you have to replay it, but you just keep playing. You go back to fundamentals. Like we had three turnovers in the first seven minutes, you go back to the basics.”
Four of the first six drives in the game ended in turnovers — an interception and two fumbles from Liberty Ranch, and an interception from Galt. The other two ended in a turnover on downs from Galt, and a 32-yard Kenny Tran touchdown for Galt, the first score of the game.
The Hawks evened the score early in the second half on a Ricci run up the middle, and then Jordan Besabe added one for Liberty Ranch on a 3-yard touchdown run. A 1-yard Carr keeper on the Hawks’ next drive put them up 21-7.
But with 1:17 to work with, Galt drove 65 yards to score on a 5-yard Cirac run around the right end.
Carr hit Hopkins early in the third to open it back up to two scores, but Galt returned fire with a 21-yard Bulahan pass to Marcelo Lopez, who snatched the ball away from a defender’s hands and dove into the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, Carr scored on the ground again to put the Hawks up by two touchdowns. Then Galt started its ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt.
“I believed in my team. I knew we could do it,” Ricci said. “We’ve fought hard games this season, against Laguna Creek we came back and won that game. I believed in my guys, and we came out and stopped them, got the ‘W’.”
Hopkins finished with three catches an 94 yards, and Tony Rangel added three catches for 54 yards.
For Galt, Bulahan completed 12 of 23 passes for 121 yards, most of them in the fourth quarter. Cirac was the leading rusher at 42 yards on 6 carries, and also the leading receiver at 58 yards on 4 catches.
The Sac-Joaquin Section will release its football playoff brackets on Sunday.