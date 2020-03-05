With the Sierra Valley Conference getting an early start to league play, Galt High opened with an 8-2 victory over El Dorado on Thursday on the strenght of a 6-inning start from pitcher Tyler Little.
Little struck out 7 batters while allowing no earned runs on 5 hits before Sebastian Soto took the mound for the final inning, which saw him set down the side in order.
At the plate, Aiden Humphreys had 3 singles and 4 RBIs, while Logan Mayfield, Aaron Rosalia, Mateo Santoyo and Ethan Reece each had a single. Seven different Warrior starters scored at least 1 run as Galt improved to 3-0 (1-0 SVC).
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Tokay 16, Stagg 4
The back half of the lineup did the heavy lifting in this blowout as Rachel Gibbons hit 2 home runs and Kayly Pau hit for the cycle.
Gibbons went 2-for-3 with the 2 homers, 4 RBIs and 3 runs, Pau went 4-for-4 with her homer, a triple, a double, a single, 2 RBIs and 3 runs, Rachel Shannon went 4-for-5 with yet another home run, 5 RBIs and 3 runs, Simone Medeiros had 3 walks and 2 runs, Mia Misasi had a single and a run, Megan Walker went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs, Annika Hauschildt had a single and an RBI and Chloe Alvaraz had a single and an RBI.
ADDITION
In Thursday’s edition of Local Scene, one player missed a key stat for her stat line in Elliot Christian’s 9-6 victory over Delta Charter. Savannah Evans, in addition to going 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs, hit a pair of home runs in the team’s opener.