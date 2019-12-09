The Tokay High boys basketball team saw a familiar face inside The Jungle on Monday.
But the former coach of the Tigers’ boys basketball team and his visiting squad were just a little stronger. Taking on the River City High squad, Tokay watched River City coach Travis Okamoto, who was the previous Tokay coach before Chris Boss took over prior to the 2017-18 season, post a 63-37 win over the Tigers.
Okamoto’s Raiders jumped out to a 25-5 lead after the first quarter. River City led 39-19 at halftime.
Hamza El Kheidi had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists for Tokay. Dallah El Kheidi also had eight points, plus four rebounds and Huzaifa Wasiq also had eight points.
Other scorers for Tokay were Gurveer Badyal with seven rebounds, plus five points; Nick Merrill eight rebounds and three points, Uriel Penaflor and Nate Starkovich each had two points and Aiyaz Meir five rebounds and a point.
Today at 7 p.m., Tokay will play Galt in an area non-league game at Warrior Gym.
Center 47, Lodi 46
Lodi dropped a close one in the finale of the Cartwright Classic on Saturday, led by Stephanos Pappas with 10 points. Stephano Casciaro was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 6 in the final.
Nathan Shoup added 8 points, Max Graves-Weil had 7, Trevor Jackson had 6, Ethan Bronson had 4, Andreas Pappas had 3 and Jason Berry had 2.
Junior varsity
Lodi 50, Bethel 40
The Flames took down Bethel in the championship of the Chavez Tournament on Saturday, with 15 points and 10 boards from Mason Stout. Tony Rivera added 11 points, Kevin Dondero had 7, Dylan Scott had 6 points and 7 steals, Carter Swicegood had 5 points, Steven Whiting had 4 and Pierce DeAndreis had 2.
Freshmen
Lodi 54, Chavez 35
Tony Rivera scored a double-double in Friday’s victory with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Dondero added 10 points, Mason Stout and Dylan Scott had 7 points each, Pierce DeAndreis and Carter Swicegood had 4 points each, Steven Whiting had 2 points, and Hayden Moreno, Angel Landa and Ernie Hernandez had 1 each.
On Saturday, the Flames dropped a 65-51 loss to Oak Ridge, with 15 popints from Brayden Stout, 10 from Zachary Stephens, 9 from Connor Davis, 8 From Isaa Maldanado, and 3 each from Tarek Maier, Chevy Martinez and Christian Huerta.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Tokay 36, Linden 10
Yasmeen Ibrahim led the Tigers with 12 points in a victory at the Galt Tournament, with 7 from Paulina Barron, 4 each from Bella Nguyen and Rubi Ayala, 3 from Aaliyah Awan and 2 each from Gabriela Gonzalez, Baleria Ochoa and Yasmine Garcia.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Tokay 2, McNair 0
Manuel Yepiz and Eduardo Rodriguez scored in the Tigers’ first win of the season, with assists from Brandon Razo and Eddie Carbajal. Jorge Quiroz (2 saves) and Jorge Oregel (1 save) combined for the shutout. Playing well on defense for Tokay (1-1-1) were Yahir Serrano, Aleis Ceja and Humberto Lujan.
Pleasant Grove 3, Lodi 2
Max Niemo scored both of Lodi’s goals, with one assists from D.J. VanNess. In goal, Joshua Moreno blocked 8 shots, while Jesus Santillan, Brendan Duran, Will Isquierdo and Yobano Osorio played well on defense.
Junior varsity
Lodi 1, Pleasant Grove 0
Camden Locke scored the only goal of the game for Lodi, with an assist by Max Selvetti. Bryan Velez had 6 saves in the shutout, while Zach DaValle, Alex Patino, Kellan Brophy, Reed Waters and Max Loiacano played well.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Liberty Ranch 3, Lodi 1
Chloe Nowak scored Lodi’s lone goal in Monday’s loss, and goalkeeper Reese Odell had 5 saves.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Tokay at West Covina Tournament
Samira Mason (121 pounds), Madelyn Evans (143) and Cassidy Curtis (235) all brought home individual titles on Saturday, with another three making championship matches: Gabrielle Medeiros (101), Cynthia Isordia (137) and Arriana Galvan (189).
Sierra Miranda took a third-place finish, Ahnika Greenley, Katelyn Collette and Maricela Isordia were fourth, and Lily Mogler placed sixth as the Tigers finished second as a team with 220 points, 1 behind champion Corona.