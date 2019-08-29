All six of Lodi’s girls cross-country runners finished in the top 13 spots at the Jaguar Invitational on Thursday, while the Flames’ boys placed second in their race.
Lodi’s Pamela Decko won the varsity girls race at Eagal Lakes Golf Course in Tracy, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 20.9 seconds. She was followed by teammates Yasmin Melendrez in second at 22:25.5, Paris Heiser in seventh at 23:19.7, Frida Rodriguez in eighth at 23:32.3, Audrey Garcia in ninth at 23:33.8 and Diana Vargas in 13th at 24:03.3.
Due to some schools not fielding complete teams, Lodi’s scoring places were all in the top seven for 21 points, to second place Oakdale’s 81.
Lodi’s boys scored 74 points, with TCAL foe Lincoln scoring 50 to take the top spot.
Nicolas Rasoilo was the top finisher for the Flames, taking fifth at 18:34.3. He was followed by Lucas Fonda in eighth at 18:47.3, Luke Petersen in 12th at 18:57.8, Nicholas Bersi in 27th at 19:41.3 and Liam Epperson-Dorsa in 30th at 19:55.7.
At the lower levels, Lodi’s Carlee McCabe won the freshman girls race, Ella Waters was second in the girls sophomore race, and in freshman boys Charles Starr was fifth at Reed Waters was 12th.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Lodi 3, Calaveras 0
Riley Woznick and Grace Salazar had 10 kills each in the middle as the Flames defeated Calaveras 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 on Wednesday.
Jordyn Hummel and Hannah Dondero combined for 48 digs in the victory.
FOOTBALL
Freshman
Woodcreek 23, Tokay 14
The Tigers fell to 0-2 on the season with a close one in Roseville on Thursday, with a last drive running out of time on the Woodcreek 19-yard line.
After Woodcreek scored twice, Aidan Edwards put Tokay on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. After a Woodcreek safety, Tokay struck again in the third on a 3-yard Andru Melgoza touchdown, with a 2-point conversion on a Marcus Mireles pass to John Dillon. Melgoza finished with 109 yards on 12 carries.
Woodcreek scored again to put the game out of reach.
On defense, Zach Filippini racked up eight tackles, Sahil Khan had seven and Melgoza had a fumble recovery.