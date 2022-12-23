The Galt High boys basketball team dropped its matchup Thursday in a 64-42 loss to Ben Holt College Prep.

Zavion Mitchell led the Warriors with 11 points, along with 9 points and 3 steals from Brock Jedlicka, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks from Jayden Gunter, 8 points from Wilson Garcia, 3 points, 4 steals and 3 assists from Dometrice Morris, 2 points from Antonio Suarez, and 1 point and 4 rebounds from Carson Cagle.