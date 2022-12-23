The Galt High boys basketball team dropped its matchup Thursday in a 64-42 loss to Ben Holt College Prep.
Zavion Mitchell led the Warriors with 11 points, along with 9 points and 3 steals from Brock Jedlicka, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks from Jayden Gunter, 8 points from Wilson Garcia, 3 points, 4 steals and 3 assists from Dometrice Morris, 2 points from Antonio Suarez, and 1 point and 4 rebounds from Carson Cagle.
Galt (2-12) will play next at Valley in Sacramento on Jan. 3.
Varsity boys: Manteca 69, Tokay 33
The Tigers dropped to 1-9 with Thursday’s loss. Tokay is now off until the new year, when it will open TCAL play against Modesto Christian on Jan. 4.
Varsity boys: Antelope 80, Liberty Ranch 50
The Hawks dropped to 5-7 with Thursday’s loss, and will play Natomas on Wednesday at the Fairfield Holiday Classic.
JV girls: Lodi 28, Kennedy 23
The Flames improved to 10-3 this season with Thursday’s victory, with 13 points from Makenna Shultz, 8 from Sienna Aitken, 4 from Jocelyn Alvarez, 2 from Kylie Blum and 1 from Amelia Varela.
