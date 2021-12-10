The Galt High basketball team overcame Elliot 79-72 in double overtime on Thursday.
Each team had two double-doubles. For Galt (3-1), Mason Jones led with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Xavier Torres added 20 points and 10 boards. Jayden Gunther had 10 points, Ruben Flores had 9, and Chris Pamplona had 3.
The Eagles had 26 points and 17 rebounds from Peyton Yarbrough and 18 points and 26 boards from Andrew Gretsinger. Roman Castro added 11 points, Caleb Guerzo and Jeremy Nielsen had 8 each, and Jayden Gaither had 1 for Elliot (5-3).
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Monterey Trail 81, Lodi 64
Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 23 points in Thursday’s loss, along with 13 from Adan Alvarez, 12 from Tony Rivera, 9 from Brayden Stout, 2 each from Hayden Moreno, Conner Davis and Kevin Dondero, and 1 from Dylan Scott.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 41, Kennedy 37
The Flames defeated the hosts of the Kennedy Tournament on Thursday, with 16 points from Kiah Aitken, 12 from Grace Culler, 5 from Malia Urich, 4 from Isabel Humphrey, and 2 each from Zoe Aitken and Emmy Spaletta.
Junior varsity boys
Bradshaw Christian 48, Lodi 45, OT
Nathan Morse led the Flames in Friday’s overtime loss with 18 points, along with 11 from Conner Overbo and 10 from Luke Leggitt.
WRESTLING
Varsity boys
Calaveras 38, Tokay 30
The Tigers dropped a close match against Calaveras on Thursday, with three wrestlers winning by pin and two by decision.
Tokay’s Hashir Arif pinned Ryan McCurdy at 138 pounds, Richard Mendonca pinned Thomas Celmese at 195, and Francisco Marin pinned Noah Johnson at 220.
Tokay also had wins by Diego Alcantara (4-2 over Cynthia Meza at 113), and Taven Jones (6-4 over Garrette Randolph at 170).