The Lodi High baseball team rallied to fend off Bear Creek 6-5 in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.
With the eighth-seeded Flames hosting at Zupo Field, the No. 9 Bruins jumped out to a 5-2 lead after four innings before Lodi scored four runs in the fifth.
“You know, these guys played the whole game all year long,” said Lodi coach Hobie Schultz. “They never quit, they stayed close, came back, and we had the big inning in the fifth.”
The tides turned when two hit batsmen and a walk loaded the bases. Andrew Wright drove in two with a double, and a few minutes later Nathan Sherbondy drove in two more with another double, with Luke Toy scoring from first base.
Lodi notched just four hits in the win — a double and a single from Wright, Sherbondy’s two-run double, and a double from Gavin Mora. The Flames were helped along by five walks, the two hit batters, and three Bear Creek errors.
“We were kind of on the better end of that,” Schultz said. “A couple of times this year we were on the other end.”
On the mound, Andrew Wright went 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts, six hits and two walks for Lodi (17-12). Gianni Casazza entered in the top of the sixth inning with the tying run on first base for Bear Creek (22-7), and finished the game with no hits, no runs and a strikeout.
Lodi advances to the second round of the D-II playoffs on Thursday to face the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 1 Woodcreek and No. 16 Laguna Creek (results were not available at press time).
GOLF
SJS Division I
The Lodi High boys golf team has advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament.
The Flames placed fourth at the SJS Division I Championship on Monday at Elkhorn Golf Course in northern Stockton, recording a 407 as a team. The top six teams in the D-I tournament advanced to the Masters.
Individually, Jake Aberle carded the third-best score with a 74 on the par-71 course. Cedar Burns added a 75, Ryan Hohenthaner an 82, Jack Main an 84 and Jack Topham a 92.
The Masters Tournament will be back at Elkhorn on May 16. From Division I, Lodi will be joined by Davis, Granite Bay, St. Mary’s, Jesuit and Rocklin.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 11, Lodi 0
The Flames got no-hit by the Trojans on Monday, with Lincoln pitcher Peja Goold striking out 11 batters and walking two. The game ended after six inning due to the 10-run rule.
Lodi (10-16, 6-8 in the TCAL) will end the regular season at Tokay today, 5 p.m. at Arnaiz Softball Complex.
Tracy 13, Tokay 3
Rachel Shannon went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double in Monday's loss, along with a 2-for-3, 2-RBI day with a double from Madison Schneider, a 2-for-3 day from Sierra Miranda, and singles from Kailey Collette, Kailey Cross, and Chloe Alaniz.
Junior varsity
Lodi 10, Lincoln 0
The Flames ran their record to 23-0 with Monday’s victory, which ended after five innings for the 10-run rule.
