The Tokay girls soccer team went 2-1 over the weekend at the Sierra Invitational in Manteca to improve its record to 5-2 this season.
The Tigers started with a 3-2 victory over Summerville, with a pair of goals from Jaden Hiers and another from Jocelyn Gaona, while goalkeeper Hannah Dickinson recording 8 saves.
Then came a 3-0 loss to Ripon, with 7 saves from goalkeeper Flor Lopez.
In the finale, Tokay shut out Chavez 6-0, with 2 goals each from Hiers and Kim Lopez Millan, plus o a goal each from Gaona and Jezel Urena. Pulling the strings was Gabby Gonzales, who tallied 3 assists.
Tokay is in action again today with a road game at Galt.
Varsity boys: Tokay at Bay Area 59 Tournament
The Tokay boys wrestling team placed 16th in Castro Valley on Saturday, with two top-five placers in Kain Canicosa in the 132-pound division and Richard Mendonca at 170.
JV boys: Tokay at Beyer Tournament
The Flames had four wrestlers place at Beyer High in Modesto on Saturday: Jason Quinonez third at 182, Clint Smith fourth at 182, Christiaan Boss third at 182 and Johnny Williams second at 220.
Varsity girls: Lodi 42, Granite Bay 40
The Flames slipped past Granite Bay with 16 points and 9 rebounds from Kiah Aitken, 13 points and 5 boards from Norah Mayer, 9 points and 7 rebounds from Zoe Aitken, and 2 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals from Isabel Humphrey.
JV girls: Monterey Trail 51, Lodi 30
The Flames dropped the championship game of the Kennedy Tournament on Saturday, with 9 points from Keily Ramirez, 8 from Makenna Shultz, 6 from Sienna Aitken, 3 from Jasmine Adkins and 2 from Khalaya Wright.
On Friday, Lodi beat Cosumnes River 48-7 in the semifinals, with 14 points from Shultz, 12 from Aitken, 9 from Amelia Valera, 4 each from Jocelyn Alvarez and Adkins, 3 from Ramirez and 2 from D.J. Mancuso.
In Thursday’s tournament opener, Lodi squeaked past host Kennedy 27-25, with 9 points from Shultz, 7 from Aitken, 6 from Ramirez, 3 from Kylie Blum and 2 from Alvarez.
