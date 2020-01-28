AJ Galvan jumped out to an early lead.
Then Lodi’s Noah McGregor caught up with his Tokay opponent, which led to an exciting finish in their 154-pound bout. That helped Tokay post a 40-27 win over Lodi in their Tri-City Athletic League wrestling contest to end the league dual meet season at The Inferno.
Both squads entered the contest at 2-2. Now Tokay takes third place at 3-2 and Lodi fourth at 2-3. Lincoln finished its league dual meet season at 5-0 and Tracy second at 4-1. Lincoln and Tracy each advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Team Duals that will take place at Lincoln on Saturday.
Tokay held a 22-12 advantage over Lodi going into the 154 contest. Galvan recorded two takedowns for a quick 4-0 lead on McGregor early in the first round. But McGregor fired back with escapes to trim Galvan’s lead to 4-2.
Those points were just the start of a thrilling match that had fans standing on their feet and cheering on both wrestlers. After the first round, Galvan held an 8-6 lead.
McGregor started the second round with another escape for an 8-7 score. But halfway through the round, Galvan was able to maneuver McGregor on his back and locking his shoulders to the mat. That gave Galvan the pin and increased the Tigers’ lead to 28-12.
“I knew what I had to do to win it and help us get the win,” Galvan said.
Two matches prior at 140, and Tokay clinging to a 16-12 lead, Lodi coach Keith Mettler felt that was the turning point of the rivalry contest. That is when Tokay’s Max Hittle posted 4-2 overtime win over Lodi’s Hunter Ward. The wrestlers were tied 2-2 after three rounds. A take down gave Hittle the points halfway through the overtime round for the win.
“It was a snowball effect,” Mettler said.
Lodi won three of the next five matches after the Galvan-McGregor match-up. But the points were not enough for the win.
At 162, Lodi’s Preston Izaguirre pinned Tokay’s Andrew Senner in the first round, which helped the Flames cut into the Tigers’ lead at 28-18. The third win was the final match of the evening, when the Flames’ Bradan Casiuas pinned Tokay’s William Ward in their 222-pound battle.
In the 172 contest, Lodi’s Christian Zamora posted a 4-0 win over Tokay’s Taven Jones.
Tokay’s Jesus Martinez helped his teammate further distance themselves from Lodi, as he pinned the Flames’ Bryce Powell in the second round of their 184 match that increased the Tigers’ lead to 34-21.
Robert De La Torre also had a pin for Tokay, taking down Lodi’s Daniel Romo in the second round of their 197 match for a 40-21 score.
Lodi’s Sean Carpenter started the rivalry wrestling contest by pinning Tokay’s Jijazi Mikbel just 25 seconds into the first round. That gave the Flames a short-lived 6-0 lead. Then Tokay won the 108 class by forfeit, and both teams forfeited the 115-pound class.
At 122, Tokay’s Jonathan Nguyen posted an 11-0 decision over Lodi’s Eric Wise. That gave Tokay a 10-6 lead.
Kristen Gonzalez won the 128 contest over Lodi’s Lance Elliott that upped the Tigers’ lead to 13-6. But at 134, Lodi’s Adrian Tembrink pinned Tokay’s Hashir Arif that led to a 13-12 score.
Girls: Tokay 47, Lodi 24
The final score of this contest was a lot closer than what is stated. Tokay held a 26-24 lead entering the 152 bout. That’s where the Tigers won the contest by pin.
Other Tokay wrestlers who won their matches were Leslie Ochoa (172) by forfeit, Ariana Galvan (191) by pin, Cassidy Curtiss (237) by forfeit and Gabrielle Mederios (108) by decision.
Lodi winners were Elora Parises (162) by decision, Shelley Ezzery (111) by pin, Mason Samira (123) by decision, Anna Rodriguez (128) by decision, Elizabeth Decko (133) by pin, Raven Edwards (139) by pin and Madison Taylor (143) by decision.
