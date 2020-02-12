The Tokay High boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 loss to Lincoln in Wednesday’s Tri-City Athletic League finale, and in doing so fell into a tie with Tracy for the league title, both at 7-1-2.
The teams end up as co-champions, but Tokay earns the tiebreaker for Sac-Joaquin Section playoff seeding purposes.
Lincoln led 2-0 at halftime, and Tokay finally got on the board with about 10 minutes remaining on a Jose Contreras goal, assisted by Eduardo Guillen. Eric Cahue had 2 saves in goal.
The Section will release its soccer playoff brackets on Friday afternoon, and Tokay’s first game will likely be on Tuesday.
Lodi 2, West 2
The Flames finished the season with a tie, which also prevented the Flames from grabbing a playoff spot. West scored early, and Lodi’s Nico Loiseau even the score midway through the first half. He scored again in the second half to secure the tie.
Goalkeepers Joshua Moreno and Matt Phillips had 3 saves each, while Will Isquierdo, D.J. Van Ness and Nicholas Lopez all had solid games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 85, Tokay 32
Lincoln scored 31 points in the first quarter and ran away with Wednesday’s victory, dropping Tokay to 4-23 overall and 1-10 in the TCAL.
Dallah El Kheidi led the Tigers with 10 points and added 4 rebounds, Ryker Henne added 7 points and 4 boards, Gurveer Badyal had 5 points, Nick Merrill had 4 points, a blocked shot and 5 rebounds, Andrew Gauna had 3 points, Uriel Penaflor had 2 and Aiyaz Meir had 1.
Tokay will finish the season on Friday at home against Lodi.