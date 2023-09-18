For the second week in a row, the Tokay High football team lost on a heartbreaker.
The Tigers lost 21-20 to Gregori in Modesto on Friday after going up 20-7 at halftime.
“We really made some big mistakes, and we turned the ball over too many times,” Tokay coach Collin Rhoads said. “We had a fumble in the red zone, a pick in the end zone, turned the ball over on downs. We were conservative in the second half, that's on me, and we just weren't able to capitalize.”
The opening scored came on a 35-yard Timmy Karagounis pass to Jackson Batch, which Gregori answered right away with a 19-yard Conner Bailey pass to Trey Webb.
Karagounis scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak, set up by a 70-yard run from Marcus Castro, put Tokay on top by a score with about 6 minutes remaining in the half, and a Felix Millan pick-six gave the Tigers their third touchdown. A botched snap led to a miss on the extra-point attempt, which turned out to be the deciding point.
Tokay started the second half by driving to the 15-yard line before throwing an interception in the end zone.
“So that's a big swing right there,” Rhoads said. “We could go up 27-7, but instead it's a big momentum swing.”
Gregori running back Michael Marsden scored twice in the second half to put the Jaguars up. Marsden finished with 268 yards on 33 carries.
After Marsden's second score with about 4 minutes remaining, Tokay mounted one last drive, but running back Barrett Crosby was stopped on a 4th-and-1 about a foot from the first-down line.
After starting the season with three blowout wins, Tokay has gone 0-2 the past two weeks by a combined five points.
Crosby finished the night with 107 yards on 23 carries.
Tokay now heads into its bye week before opening Tri-City Athletic League play with a home game against West (3-1) on Sept. 29.
