GALT — Liberty Ranch is seeking a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth.
Galt is still in search of its first Sierra Valley Conference football win, and a possible section playoff berth.
Today at 7:30 p.m. on the Erv Hatzenbuhler Field of Warrior Stadium, one of these Galt teams will come out a winner in the 10th annual Dairy Bowl contest. Liberty Ranch holds an 8-1 lead in this meeting, winning the last eight consecutive games after Galt won the first-ever game in 2010.
Liberty Ranch (2-2 in the SVC, 4-5) needs a win over Galt (0-4 in the SVC, 4-5) to earn a section playoff berth. According to MaxPreps’ playoff predictions on its website in recent weeks, Liberty Ranch has hovered among the top 12 in Division V between Nos. 7 to 9. The top four teams in Divisions I-VI earn first round byes. The No. 5 seeds would host No. 12 seeds, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.
“The Galt-Liberty Ranch football game is special since there is just one a year when compared to other sports,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh, who has coached seven of the 10 bowl games. “There is a special energy when we play one another, and this year it will be in newly revamped Warrior Stadium so that will be exciting.”
Galt coach Tim Cobleigh added, “This game is and always will be huge, no matter what’s at stake.”
In the same division, Galt has hovered just below the top 12 among D-V schools on MaxPreps’ website. A win and a lot of help from other teams also in the same boat and division could move the Warriors into the playoff party.
Liberty Ranch enters this game averaging 19.2 points per game on offense in the SVC. Running back Isiah Ricci and quarterback Aidan Carr have guided the Hawks’ flight on the ground and air this season.
“We have been productive when we have executed consistently,” Linebaugh said. “As consistency has improved, so has our cohesiveness.”
Cobleigh added, “Liberty Ranch has great kids and great athletes, and always do well moving the football.”
Galt is averaging 19.5 points per game on offense. Quarterback Robert Bulahan, along with running backs Kenny Tran and Zachary Cirac, tight end Marcelo Lopez and wide receiver Isaac Madrigal, are the Warriors’ threats.
“The offense is dynamic,” said Linebaugh of Galt. “There are many players involved who make contributions and that makes it tough to defend.”
On defense in conference play, Liberty Ranch has given up 20.7 points per game. For the season, 25.2.
Galt has yielded 37.5 points per game on defense in the SVC. For the season, 26.7 points per game.
Now the rivalry is ready to celebrate its decade anniversary with a game for their fans.
“The kids have worked really hard this week in practice and are focused on the task at hand,” Cobleigh said. “Their goal right from the get-go is to implement the game plan for the week.”
