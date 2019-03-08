Logan Morita and Jonathan Charboneau both went 3-for-4 as the Lodi High baseball team beat Modesto 10-5 at the Pedretti Tournament on Friday.
Morita had two double, an RBI and two runs, while Charboneay had a double and two RBIs. Revor Jackson had a home run and two RBIs, and Angelo Zazzarino and Logan Stout had a single each.
On the mound, Trevor Jackson pitched five innings with five strikeouts for the win to help the Flames improve to 2-0. Lodi plays Atwater today at 11 a.m. at Pedretti Park in Turlock.
Junior varsity
Lodi 13, Merced 0
Hayden Hildenbrand struck out 10 in four innings work for Lodi in Friday’s win. Dominic Demski went 2-for-2 and three RBIs for the Flames and teammate Billy Machado had a hit.
Today, Lodi will play at River City of West Sacramento.
COMPETITIVE SPORTS CHEER
Lodi vs. McNair and Liberty
In a tri-Sierra Valley Conference contest at Lodi on Friday, Lodi fell to McNair 12-0 and Liberty of Brentwood 20-0. This is the first-ever year of competitve sports cheer at Lodi High.
Next Friday, Lodi (0-3 in the SVC) competes in another conference match-up at Liberty Ranch against the host Hawks and Union Mine.