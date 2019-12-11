Dave Nutting spent a lot of time building Lodi High boys basketball teams into contenders in two different leagues and in the Sac-Joaquin Section for 14 seasons.
The health teacher was considered a wonderful story teller. He displayed compassion that was blended with his sense of humor that put smiles on the faces of Lodi High faculty, students and his basketball players.
Nutting was a friend to anyone who came in contact with him. That included during his time at Lodi High, along with teaching and was the boys basketball head coach at Galt High.
On Saturday evening, all of those strong qualities become memories. According to a school official and social media, Nutting, 58, died after an eight-month battle with cancer. His family posted on a social media website that Dave Nutting died surrounded by family and close friends.
Nutting coached the Lodi High boys basketball program from 2004 through the 2017-18 season. During that time, Lodi won six Tri-City Athletic League and San Joaquin Athletic Association crowns. Lodi joined the TCAL at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The 2011-12 Lodi squad played for the section’s Division II title and earned a California Interscholastic Federation NorCal berth.
Lodi High Assistant Principal Erin Aitken was the school’s varsity girls basketball head coach at the time Nutting took over the boys’ program, later became the Lodi High athletic director, and is now an assistant principal at the school.
“Dave dedicated a lot of time developing the players in his program both in and out of season and was able to lead some very successful teams during his tenure,” said Aitken, who is a 1994 Lodi High graduate. “He was knowledgeable about the game and was able to clearly communicate and execute his goal as a coach for the team.”
Nutting shared his vast knowledge of the game with Aitken and other coaches — be it on the Lodi campus or with opposing coaches.
“Dave was always willing to share his perspective and knowledge of the game with others and with me while we coached together,” Aitken said.
Nutting connected with students in his physical educational classes, Aitken noted. “He was able to have a broader impact on the Lodi High School community while working with students in the PE department,” Aitken said. “He was known for his compassion and love for students, especially those with disadvantages and his sense of humor. He will be missed, but not forgotten, by many students, staff and community members.”
Scott Woznick, a 2002 Lodi High graduate in his second season as the Lodi High boys basketball coach, spoke highly of Nutting, with whom he coached as an assistant before taking over the program.
“Dave was a highly competitive individual and was a great story teller who could light up any room,” said Woznick. “He was extremely knowledgeable in the game of basketball, as he coached for 30-plus years. His players have respect for him as he was able to highly motivate each of them to be the best they could be and strive for more than what they were capable of.”
Woznick continued. “I am grateful to have coached under Dave for seven years. I learned a tremendous amount about the game of basketball through Dave, in-game strategy and practice planning. Us coaches would sit for hours after games and practices discussing players, strategy and just talking about the game of basketball.
Nutting was a competitor by nature, Woznick pointed out.
“He enjoyed competition in many of things he did and I think that is what made him such a great coach,” Woznick said.
Woznick gave an example of Nutting’s heart.
“Dave had a kind heart and included everyone he could to come enjoy the game of basketball, especially through our managers,” Woznick said. “Scottie Bandoni, who has been with the program since his days as a student at Lodi High, continues to be a tremendous help for the team. This showed the patience and kind heart Dave had for those that had a passion for the game, but yet may not have the athletic ability to perform at a high level. Dave taught his players and coaches to have be competitive with a kind heart.”
Former player and Galt High
Ryan Gaarder, a 2010 Lodi High graduate, played for Nutting. Today, Gaarder plays semi-pro ball for Stockton Team Trouble of the ABA and is an assistant coach at Venture Academy High of Stockton.
“I mean, I owe a lot of the type of player I am today, and how I was after high school, I owe to him,” Gaarder said. “He taught me about using your abilities to your best and really a whole other aspect of the game besides playing it. He used it like life lessons as well, and using basketball to help you through that. He really related to my style of play, how I moved around the court, and how he orchestrated everything. He’s one of the best coaches I had.”
Gaarder heard Nutting had cancer, but didn’t realize the severity of it until last week when Nutting’s family posted updates on social media.
“I knew what was going on, so I knew he wasn’t doing well,” Gaarder said. “The type of person he was, he was a real strong, physical guy, so it was like it was no way he’d go this early. I thought he would live to be 100. It’s just kind of unbelievable. He’s touched a lot of kids around here. I know a lot of kids that continued to play basketball after because of him. He’s helped a lot of kids in that program.”
Liberty Ranch High Principal Joe Saramago was the Galt High athletic director when Nutting coached the 2002-03 and 2003-04 Warrior boys basketball squads. The 2003-04 Galt squad earned a section D-II playoff berth, the program’s first since the late 1990s.
“Dave was a great coach, father, husband and friend,” Saramago said. “While at Galt High School, Dave did an outstanding job as the varsity basketball (head) coach. Dave will be missed.”
When Nutting announced he was stepping down as the Lodi High boys basketball coach, he shared some thoughts with the News-Sentinel in an April 5, 2018 story.
“I’ve been coaching for 37 years,” Nutting said at the time. “It’s time to spend more time with my family. You can only do something for so long and need a break.”
Nutting’s final game as the Flames’ coach came on Valentine’s Day in February 2018. Closing the season at The Inferno against TCAL and cross-town rival Tokay, Lodi posted a 76-66 win. The victory ended the Flames’ season at 2-8 in the TCAL and 8-19 overall.
Some of Nutting’s best seasons were this decade. The 2015-16 Lodi boys squad won a share of the TCAL title with St. Mary’s.
The prior four seasons, Lodi finished with winning records that included a 23-8 record from the 2011-12 season that included winning the San Joaquin Athletic Association title and played in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title game at then-Power Balance Pavilion that was formerly known as Arco Arena in Sacramento. That team then hosted Las Lomas of Walnut Creek in a CIF NorCal Regional game.
“Wins and losses, to me, is not a big deal,” Nutting said. “But six league championships and (the 2011-12 team) that went further than any other in the history of the school. That’s not a bad thing to hang your hat on.”
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Bear Creek Church in Lodi. A reception at Wine and Roses, also in Lodi, is to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set-up in Dave Nutting’s name through Wells Fargo Bank. Donations to a charity of one’s choice are also accepted.
