GALT — Defense and free throws played a big role for the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team.
Four players scoring in double-digits didn’t hurt, either.
All of those ingredients blended together helped No. 3 Liberty Ranch to a 74-62 win over No. 14 Foothill in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs at The Hawks Nest on Wednesday. Foothill, out of Sacramento, beat No. 19 Linden 77-37 in a play-in game on Tuesday before facing the Hawks.
“I thought our kids played well,” said Liberty Ranch coach Brian Chavez. “Just staying composed and together as a group, I thought we were a more composed team.”
The next playoff game for Liberty Ranch is Friday, when it welcomes back No. 6 Amador, which edged No. 11 Escalon 60-55. In a pre-season game, also at The Hawks Nest, on Nov. 22, 2019, Liberty Ranch pulled out a 67-60 win over the Thundering Herd.
There was 6:02 left in the fourth quarter when Liberty Ranch (16-13) and Foothill (8-20) were deadlocked at 53-53. Then the Hawks spread their wings on offense and defense.
First, Hawk guard Drew Fischer was fouled inside the paint while driving toward the basket. That sent him to the free throw line, and sank both free throws that gave Liberty Ranch a 55-53 lead.
Then Liberty Ranch guard Jalen Patterson forced a Foothill turnover near mid-court, and drove back to the other side of the gym for a bucket. That increased the Hawks’ lead to 57-53.
Fischer, who was the second-leading team scorer with 20 points and eight steals, hit the Hawks’ next bucket. On the Mustangs’ next offensive possession, Fischer forced a Foothill turnover. He found teammate in guard Gavin Martinez, only a sophomore, who fired a 3-pointer from the top of the key that cushioned the Hawks’ lead to 62-53 with 4:40 on the clock.
“He responded in the fourth quarter when we needed that energy,” said Chavez of Fischer, who is in his first year of playing varsity basketball and played on the school’s freshmen team last winter. “It’s hard to remember he’s only a sophomore. He played really well defensively. He’s a big part of our game plan, and that’s because the way teams play Jalen. He’ll (Fischer) attack the rim.”
Foothill, which had taken the lead over Liberty Ranch several times going back to the third to the early minutes of the opening quarters, went on its own run at 5-0 to make it 62-58. The Mustangs’ front court of Elijah Holiday and Jayden Alexander scored during that run.
But Liberty Ranch finished the game with a 12-4 run. That included scoring from Patterson (team-high 21 points) and Martinez (16 points).
“We took care of the ball in the fourth quarter,” Chavez said.
Liberty Ranch also took care of its shots at the free throw line — 15 of 19 against the Mustangs.
“Free throws are why you win playoff games,” Chavez said.
In the third quarter, Liberty Ranch got part of offense inside the paint. Forward Cody Smith — a freshman who is listed on the Hawks’ roster at 6-foot-7 — scored 6 of his 12 points, all inside the paint.
But Holiday responded almost singled-handily for the Mustangs, scoring 9 of his 19 points in the third quarter. That led to the game being tied at 53-53 entering the fourth quarter.
“Having Cody inside was giving us a presence,” said Chavez of Smith.
Liberty Ranch held a 32-30 lead at halftime. The Hawks also hung onto a two-point lead after the opening quarter at 22-20.
Scoring behind the quartet of Hawk scorers were guard Max Oliver with 3 points and forward Javohn Schweigert with 2.
Foothill forward Brandon Herrera hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and finished with 23 points. Guard Jeremiah Talamoni had 8 points and Alexander 6.
This was the second time in four months that Liberty Ranch faced Foothill in an opening section playoff game. On Nov. 8, 2019 at Hawk Stadium, Foothill beat Liberty Ranch 47-30 in a D-V football playoff contest.
D-VI playoffs: Lodi Academy 62, Big Valley Christian 59
In Wednesday’s contest, No. 9 Lodi Academy (14-7) upset No. 8 Big Valley Christian inside the Lions’ gym in Modesto in a play-in game.
On Friday, Lodi Academy will play at No. 1 seed Ripon Christian.
