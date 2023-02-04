The Lodi High cheer team struck silver in Nevada last week, with a second-place finish at the Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas.
Competing at the Orleans Arena, 24 Lodi athletes scored a 91.6 on the first day of the competition, and stood in second place heading into the second day. Coach Brittany Lampson, in her first year coaching the team after being with McNair the past five years, said the team’s second-day routine was a perfect zero deduction performance.
With the second performance accounting for 65% of the score, the team’s total was 92.84% for second place in the Level 1 Large division. Academy of Our Lady of Peace won the division with 94.80%.
“For a first year team that was a huge feat,” Lampson said. “These girls had to practice from 7-9 p.m. at night while also still cheering at sideline football and basketball games. They are the hardest working team I have ever got to coach and I am so proud of them.”
The Lodi team is made up of Penelope Asnault, Rebecca Banning, Grace-Lynn Cacay, Karlie Contreras, Shayla Davis, Abigail Florence, Serina Galvan, Bella Godinez, Isabella Gonzalez, Savannah Gonzalez, Lily Grover, Isabella Gutierrez, Isabelle Hoedeman, Hailey Jette, Abigayle Kaulitzke, Ruby Lozano, Shauntay Ortiz, Anahi Rubalcaba, Molly Schwab, Madison Silva, Bella Silvia, Dominique Ordway Tapia, Emma Watanabe and Jessica Widgren. Heading into the competition, only seven of them — Florence, Galvan, Gonzalez, Ortiz, Schwab, Silva and Widgren had competed at a Jamz national before.
Varsity boys: Lodi 5, Tracy 0
The Flames shut out the Bulldogs on Lodi’s senior night, with goals from Noah Solt, Rapha Maldonado, Zach DaValle, Nick McDonald off a Camden Locke assist, and Locke off a Reed Waters assist.
The Flames led 2-0 at halftime.
The JV Flames were also victorious, with 3 goals from Riley McDonald, and 1 each from Alfredo Silva and Ken Terawaki.
Freshman boys: Lodi 62, Tracy 57
Jackson Butler scored 20 points to lead the freshman Flames to victory on Thursday, along with 15 from Matthew Biglieri, 6 from Noah Munoz, 4 each from Xavier Davis, Eli Souza and Tyler Protz, and 3 each from Cooper Mettler, Trey Spagnola and Noah Hufford.
