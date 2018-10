Athlete of the week: Correia is helping Eagles soar to bigger heights

Family: Her parents; father Paul and mother Tisha. Older brother Michael and older sister Samantha.

Favorite sport: Softball

Favorite athlete: San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey

Best sports moment: Helping her her competitve softball team, the Batbusters, reach a No. 3 national ranking last year.

Worst sports moment: In her sophomore year at Lodi High — Correia started on the school’s varsity softball team her freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Elliot summer of 2017 — when the Flames lost to Tokay in the first round of Tri-City Athletic League action. Lodi beat Tokay the next two times.

Hobbies: Paddle-boarding and camping.

Favorite local restaurant: Papapavlo’s Bistro and Bar

Must-see TV: Gray’s Anatomy

Dream car: A new Chevrolet Silverado

Dream vacation: Fiji

Famous person she’d like to meet: Actor Scott Eastwood, who is the son of famed actor Clint Eastwood.

Plans after high school: After she graduates from Elliot Christian High next spring, Correia plans to attend a four-year college, ideally Chico State University. She plans to become a registered dietitian and plans to play on the college’s softball team.