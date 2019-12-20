Darlene Nutting continued to smile as she fought back tears that streamed down her face.
The wife of former Lodi High boys basketball head coach Dave Nutting, and Ray Nutting, brother of Dave Nutting, were more than welcomed back into The Inferno on Friday. That is where Lodi hosted Laguna Creek in a non-league game.
Dave Nutting, who won six league titles and led his squads to many Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berths that included a trip to the Division II title game in the 2011-12 season, died after an eight-month battle with cancer on Dec. 7. Nutting also taught teaching health and math classes at Lodi High for 14 1/2 years, and was a coach and teacher at Galt High before that.
At halftime of Friday’s game, Lodi junior guard Vinny Montgomery, with his teammates and coaches, presented Darlene Nutting and Ray Nutting a check for $2,352.50. That was money raised, with Montgomery leading the way, shortly after Dave Nutting learned he had cancer last spring.
During the five-minute presentation at the west end of The Inferno, Montgomery read a letter that thanked students, faculty and businesses in the area businesses for their donations. That included T-shirts that were made up with the words “Be Awesome!” inscribed on the front. That was a common phrase said by Dave Nutting to his students, players, fellow teachers and faculty in terms of how each person should strive toward finding success in their lives.
“It means so much,” said Darlene Nutting. “My husband gave his blood, sweat and tears on this basketball court. He gave up a lot of family time to go into these games. His dedication to his students and players. It just means so much to have so many people.”
Darlene Nutting said even purchased one of the T-shirts after Montgomery got the ball rolling in raising money for the Nutting family.
Today at 10 a.m., a celebration of life for Dave Nutting will take place at Bear Creek Church in Lodi. A reception at Wine and Roses, also in Lodi, is to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set-up in Dave Nutting’s name for his family through Wells Fargo Bank. Donations to a charity of one’s choice are also accepted.
Darlene Nutting talked about what her and her adult children have been feeling since Dave lost his battle to cancer two weeks ago.
“It’s like waves; it’s up and down,” Nutting said. “Some hours are pretty descent; we’re laughing and reminiscing. And the other times we’re falling apart.”
Added Lodi High boys basketball coach Scott Woznick, who took over for Dave Nutting after he resigned in April 2018: “First off, I’m proud of Vinny for what he did, what he has continuing to do — show leadership. The whole team is behind him, supporting him. The whole town, community getting behind each other. This town is really good in helping picking each other up and moving forward.”
Darlene Nutting and Ray Nutting sat behind the Lodi bench during Friday’s game. Lodi (5-7) moved forward from Laguna Creek, out of Elk Grove, in the fourth quarter to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
The Flames, who led 56-52 entering the final quarter, had hot finishes by junior forward Isaac Bishop, who scored nine of team-high 15 points in the final eight minutes. Guards Logan Stout (14 points) and Julius Latteri (nine points) were also scoring factors in the quarter.
Lodi center Nathan Shoup also scored in double-digits at 14 points. Forward Hayden Hidenbrand followed with eight, forward Trevor Jackson four and forward Stephanos Pappas two.
Laguna Creek’s Gavin Albason was one of three Cardinals who scored in double digits at 15 points. De’Vonni Radford was next at 14 points and Kaleb Drake 12.
