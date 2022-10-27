The Lodi High girls cross country team cruised to its 19th consecutive league title on Wednesday, winning the Tri-City Athletic League final meet with 18 points to second-place Lincoln’s 59.

Lodi placed all five of its scoring runners in the top seven spots, led by Kiah Aitken for with her second straight individual TCAL title. Aitken finished the 5-kilometer course at Lodi Lake in 18 minutes, 52.42 seconds. Lodi’s Samantha Stone was second at 19:43.86, teammate Zoe Aitken was third at 19:49.15, Lincoln’s Emma Kaufman was fourth at 20:22.19, Lodi’s Keeli Reinken was fifth at 20:35.81, St. Mary’s Sofia Quesada was sixth at 20:57.25, and Lodi’s Laena Burke was seventh at 21:12.49.