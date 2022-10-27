The Lodi High girls cross country team cruised to its 19th consecutive league title on Wednesday, winning the Tri-City Athletic League final meet with 18 points to second-place Lincoln’s 59.
Lodi placed all five of its scoring runners in the top seven spots, led by Kiah Aitken for with her second straight individual TCAL title. Aitken finished the 5-kilometer course at Lodi Lake in 18 minutes, 52.42 seconds. Lodi’s Samantha Stone was second at 19:43.86, teammate Zoe Aitken was third at 19:49.15, Lincoln’s Emma Kaufman was fourth at 20:22.19, Lodi’s Keeli Reinken was fifth at 20:35.81, St. Mary’s Sofia Quesada was sixth at 20:57.25, and Lodi’s Laena Burke was seventh at 21:12.49.
“Today was a big confidence booster for them,” said Lodi coach Dylan Silva. “They’ve been training really hard, been putting in the work and the time to be getting later in the season and starting to see all the hard work they put in in the months leading up to now, starting to reap the rewards from all that work. Getting faster and faster when it starts to matter is really good.”
Tokay’s top runner was Brooke Frisk, who placed ninth at 21:13.34, just behind Lodi’s Estrella Lopez Zavala at 21:12.88. Tokay placed fourth as a team with 85 points.
Kiah Aitken led wire to wire, leading the pack into the park’s nature trail area, and emerging with a large gap as the course came back past the start/finish near the halfway point. “In our league, yeah, that’s pretty much the norm for her for the past three years,” Silva said. “She’s been leading from start to finish, which is a good thing to work on. You’re not racing anyone else, it’s just you and the clock.”
In the boys race, Tokay’s Joshua Young didn’t have that luxury - he was surrounded from the start by a large contingent of Lincoln runners, who pushed the pace early on. Young finished ninth at 16:45.01, a personal best, as the top runner between either Lodi or Tokay. St. Mary’s Jacob Moffett won at 15:46.77 to help his team place second with 75 points, then came seven Lincoln runners to win the team title with 20 points, then Young as Tokay finished third with 80 points.
While Young was disappointed to finish behind the majority of the Lincoln runners, he said the blazing early pace and the competition helped him lower his time significantly.
“I was matched up with the seventh guy, and I stayed there, like am I actually behind, are they trying to make me feel slower and they’re going to slow up, like they’re pacing with me,” Young said. “So I passed them at the pavilion in the back, but once I passed this guy, another Lincoln guy comes up front. So they were rotating.
“But yeah, they did a phenomenal job. I ended up PR-ing by like 15 seconds, so it’s not like I was going any slower, they were just going crazy fast for whatever reason.”
That large, curly wig Young wore during the race may have added a bit of wind resistance, but he didn’t mind a bit.
“So there’s all this commotion of rivalry and all this stuff, and it’s like, we’re out here to run three miles. I’m not here to be like, oh, I’m gonna beat you,” Young said. “With cross country, the biggest enemy is getting in your own head, so when I’m at the line freaking out about how I’m going to do, I’m just setting myself up for failure. But if I’m running on the course and everybody’s like, ‘It’s Bob Ross!’ then I’m feeling myself, and it’s fun that way. I don’t do it for competitive reasons, it’s just the community aspect and making people laugh.”
Charles Starr led the Lodi High contingent, placing 11th at 17:11.92, with Tokay’s Josiah Garcia 12th at17:20.02.
Silva said the Lodi boys team has been dealing with nagging injuries across the board.
“Our varsity boys, they’re really beat up right now, dealing with some injuries. We had one of our guys dropped out halfway during the race, and I think he had that flare up. I told him if you have something happen during the race, yes, drop out,” Silva said. “I want them healthy. We knew Lincoln was going to win, they have a lot more depth than us, so we don’t want to push it and get injured more.”
Staying healthy is important, because at next week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection Meet at the mountainous Calaveras County Fairgrounds, the top 10 teams move on to the section championship meet. The Lodi girls team has the goal of qualifying for the state meet as a team after only Kiah Aitken qualified as an individual last year, but the boys team is on the bubble for making it past the subsection meet.
“With the boys, it’s going to come down to how healthy they can get,” Silva said. “If they can get close to healthy, they have a good chance of making it to sections, but for them it will come down to health. On the girls side, we’re feeling very confident to make sections, and we’re still working toward the goal of making state.”
In the girls TCAL race, Tokay’s scoring runners were Frisk, Emme Shackelford in 14th at 21:51.36, Annalyn Grant in 16th at 22:44.26, Noelle Breech in 22nd at 23:36.53 and Gissele Hernandez in 24th at 24:11.47.
The scoring runners for Tokay’s boys were Young, Garcia, Edmond Zimmer in 14th at 17:32.67, Reuben Ripken in 24th at 19:03.57 and Simon Kolber in 25th at 19:05.50. Lodi’s scoring runners were Starr, Alex Mendoza in 16th at 17:53.06, Noah Silvia in 19th at 18:12.82, Reed Water in 20th at 18:21.24 and Maxwell Loiacono in 26th at 19:11.58.
In the junior varsity boys race, Lodi’s Riley Walker placed second in the 2-mile run at 10:40.32, as Lodi placed third as a team. Amelia Johnson won the girls JV race at 12:52.65 as the Flames placed second with 50 points.
