The Sac-Joaquin Section released its tennis brackets on Tuesday, and the Division II bracket had No. 10 Lodi traveling to No. 7 Stagg High on Monday in the first round.
Lodi finished in third place in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Other TCAL teams in the playoffs are league champion St. Mary’s, which is the No. 5 seed in Division II and will face No. 12 Buhach Colony, and Lincoln, the No. 5 seed in Division I, which will face No. 12 River City.
CROSS COUNTRY
Junior varsity boys
TCAL Championships
Lodi (53 points) placed second and Tokay (81) third in Wednesday’s 2-mile JV race at Lodi Lake, with Lincoln taking the top spot at 15 points.
Colin Heinselman led the Flames with an 11-minute, 14-second run for seventh place, followed by Arturo Fonseca in ninth at 11:23, Christopher Medeiros in 10th at 11:40, Javier Viramontes in 12th at 11:43 and Sulhe Saleh in 15th at 11:46.
Danish Khan led the Tigers with an 11th-place finish at 11:41, followed by Omar El Kheidi in 14th at 11:46, Axel Castro in 17th at 11:56, Hank Hiatt in 19th at 11:59 and Cohn Cannon in 20th at 12:08.
Frosh-soph girls
TCAL Championships
Lodi had four runners in the top eight spots to place second on Wednesday, led by Julienne Bauserman in fourth with a 13:45. Noelle Mason-Hohenthaner was fifth at 13:53, Melissa Magana was sixth at 14:00, Steevie Ruiz was eighth at 14:08, and Raven Edwards was the Flames’ final scoring runner in 13th at 14:32.
Tokay didn’t have enough runners to field a full team, but Jessica Lopez placed 10th at 14:17, Harleen Samra was 18th at 14:45, and Emma Shackelford was 26th at 15:22.
WATER POLO
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 6, Lodi 4
Tokay’s JV squad finished out the season with a victory on Tuesday. Anthony Celli, Korben Reed and Sam Shorts all scored for Lodi.
Junior varsity girls
Tokay 6, Lodi 4
The girls game ended with the same score as the boys. Shelby Richardson scored three for Lodi, and Payton Meineke scored one. Abigail Rusch blocked five shots.