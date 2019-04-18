With most of the matches completed on Thursday, Lodi and Tokay’s boys tennis teams gathered around to watch the last one play out between Lodi’s Cesar Vella-Martinez and Tokay’s Ben Scott.
The team score was already decided, with Lodi’s four matches to Tokay’s three and a tiebreaker clinched, but the two players battled before their riveted teammates, chasing down each shot, sweating in the unexpectedly hot late-afternoon sun before Vella-Martinez clinched the 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory with a drop-shot.
“It was exhausting,” said Vella-Martinez, a Spanish exchange student. “I always try to give my 100 percent every time I play, so even though I was super tired, I had to, I tried to run for all the balls, that’s what made it more exhausting.”
Vella-Martinez’s victory negated the need to go to the tiebreaker, giving Lodi a 5-3 win. Most high school tennis matches go nine total matches — six singles and three doubles — but neither team has enough players to field all three doubles teams. Lodi, with 10 players to Tokay’s nine, won the No. 2 doubles match by forfeit, and the third doubles match was a wash.
There was another tiebreaker that did not go Lodi’s way on Thursday, though — the Flames fell short of a playoff spot after tying with St. Mary’s for third in the Tri-City Athletic League standings at 5-5. The Rams beat Lodi 6-2 the first time around, with neither team fielding a No. 3 doubles team, but the second time around St. Mary’s had a full squad, and Lodi won 6-3. That one extra match gave the Rams the edge, 9-8.
“That one match was the difference for us going to playoffs vs. not,” Lodi coach Jill Kelsey said. “What’s more impressive is our guys did it going into each contest down a match. We beat Tokay twice, we beat West twice and we beat St. Mary’s once. I’m very proud of the guys. They work hard.”
Tokay won the top two singles matches on Thursday, with Nick Lozano defeating Lodi’s Bradon Clayworth 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Nicolaus Hilleary defeating Lodi’s Matt Marini 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2. Lodi swept the rest of the singles matches, with Vella-Martinez winning his marathon match at No. 3 singles, Owen Christensen defeating Shreyas Patel 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4, Austin Clayworth defeating Omar Vergara at No. 5 and Owen Streyle defeating Justin Thomasen 7-5, 6-1 at No. 6.
In doubles, Tokay’s Nick Merrill took down Lodi’s J.P Brunskill and Nicholas Swartwood 6-4, 6-2.
“These guys have improved so much, the doubles, Nick and Seth,” said Tokay coach Mark Hochhalter. “They lost in a three-set match when they played last time. They’re also basketball players, and they’ve showed a big improvement in their tennis skills.”
Back at the No. 3 singles match, Hochhalter attributed a big improvement to Ben Scott as well, despite the loss.
“Earlier this year, he might have lost that match in two sets. He fought, and he won that first set 6-3,” Hochhalter said. “So give him credit for being coachable, because he changed some of his game to get the ball back and hit it to zones like the backhand. He’s lost a lot of matches lately that he should take as minor victories. One thing I like to tell the players is that you learn in your losses, and he has learned some things in his losses.”
Vella-Martinez, for his part, attributed his aggressive net game to a sport he grew up playing in Spain.
“In Spain we play this sport called padel tennis. It’s like tennis, but with walls, and it’s smaller,” Vella-Martinez said. “So in that game, the most important thing is to get the net, all the time. Because it’s so small, you have to go to the net and smash the ball all the time. I think I was doing the same strategy as I use there. I mean, it worked. Once it worked once, I was trying to do it all the time.”
Next up for Lodi and Tokay is the TCAL Individual Tournament, which is April 25 and 26 at Oak Park in Stockton.