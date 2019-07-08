The Lodi 14-Year-Old All-Star baseball team had its back against the wall on Monday, and responded with a 5-0 win over Santa Maria.
The Lodi squad has been facing elimination every day since Saturday after losing 18-5 to Twin Cities in the first round of the Central California Babe Ruth State Championship in Madera. Lodi, the District 1 champion, responded by defeating Orcutt 6-2 on Saturday, Hanford 13-7 and Madera 9-1 on Sunday, and finally Santa Maria on Monday.
Lodi will have a second chance against Five Cities today at 5 p.m. in the state championship. Lodi will have to win twice, while Five Cities will need just one win to take the double-elimination bracket.
Against Santa Maria, Lodi had 10 hits, led by Cooper Rostomily’s 2-for-4 day with two RBIs and two runs and Brayden Stout’s 2-for-3 day with a run. Dylan Evans had a single and two RBIs, Dylan Bartlet and Joshua Anderson each had a single and a run, Josh Casey had a single and an RBI, and Matt Oliver and Gianni Casazzaeach had singles.
On the mound, Anderson pitched a complete game, striking out eight while allowing five hits.
13U in Bakersfield
The Lodi 13-Year-Old All-Stars also had their backs against the wall, and kept their season alive with Monday’s 3-1 victory over Madera in Bakersfield.
With the victory in the elimination bracket final, Lodi will play against Hanford for the Central California Babe Ruth state championship. The first game will be at 5:30 p.m. today, and if Lodi wins it will force a winner-take-all late game.
Against Madera, Lodi had six hits — singles by Ryan Gaea, Carson Devine, Andrew Wright, Jaxon Diede, Nico Lombardi and Austin Meehleis. Wright had two RBIs and Devine had one, while Hance Haskins, Gaea and Devine each scored a run.
Lodi was undefeated in the tournament until a technicality changed Sunday’s 5-4 win over Hanford in the winner’s bracket final to a loss, caused by “use of an illegal pitcher,” according to the Babe Ruth website.
Andrew Wright went 2-for-4 in that game, while Nico Lombardi had a triple and two RBIs and Gaea had a double.
Lodi started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Orcutt and a 7-2 win over Reedley.
12U in Kingsburg
The Lodi 12--year-old All-Stars’ run at the Central California Cal Ripken State Tournament came to an end with a 5-1 loss to Kerman on July 4.
Lodi defeated host Kingsburg in the elimination bracket the day before, but couldn’t get past the team from western Fresno County.
Charlie Casazza had a double and scored Lodi’s lone run, driven in with a single by Isaac Herrera. Kaden Guthrie and Santino Ramirez also had singles.
11U in Lodi
With the host team Lodi out of the running following a 7-4 loss to Hanford in the elimination bracket on July 4, the 11U championship came down to Hanford and Kingsburg.
Hanford needed to win twice, but managed just one victory on Friday, beating Kingsburg 1-0 in the first game. Kingsburg came back for a 6-3 victory later in the day to win the championship.