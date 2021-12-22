Two Elliot Christian boys basketball players had double-doubles in Tuesday’s 74-73 overtime victory over Delta Charter, with 25 points and 14 rebounds from Peyton Yarbrough, and 14 points and 24 rebounds from Andrew Gretsinger.
Roman Castro added 19 points, Jayden Gaither had 8 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Guerzo and Jeremy Nielsen had 4 points each.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls
Oakdale 39, Lodi 38
Kayleigh Coberly led the Flames with 16 points, adding 5 rebounds and 5 steals in Tuesday’s loss at home.
Madison Kautz Johnson added 8 points, Norah Mayer had 6 points and 4 steals, Reese Hohenthaner had 4 points, Janie Schallberger had 2 points and 7 rebounds, and Angelina Fugazi had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 6 blocks.
Lodi is 4-8.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 53, Oakdale 17
Isabel Humphrey had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in Tuesday’s victory, along with 11 points and 6 boards from Zoey Aitken, 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double from Kiah Aitken, 10 points and 5 boards from Grace Culler, 6 points from Emmy Spaletta, and 2 points each from Malia Urich and Sam Magana.
Freshman girls
Lodi 48, Chavez 37
Brooke Brereton led the Flames with 12 points in Thursday’s victory, along with 11 each from Makenna Shultz and Elizabeth Kanemura, 4 each from Keily Ramirez and Kylie Blum, and 2 each from Joselyn Alvarez and Abbie Barnes.