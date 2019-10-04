For a brief time, the Tokay High football team looked like it could stay toe-to-toe with the Tracy squad in their Tri-City Athletic League opener on Friday.
But the Tigers watched the host Bulldogs run to a 52-14 win at Wayne Schneider Stadium on the Tracy High campus. Tracy led 21-0 in the second quarter when Tokay, on offense, opted for a pooch kick in the second quarter. But Tracy dropped the ball and Tokay recovered. That led to Tiger running back Joseph Filippini scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 21-7.
“We were playing fairly well,” said Tokay coach Michael Holst. “They had some big plays defensively and we looking kind of bleak. Then we came out and scored and had some momentum on the fumble of the kickoff and stepped up and made some plays.”
Tokay (0-1 in the TCAL, 1-5) got the ball back again, which led to another Filippini scored on a 10-yard run, still in the second quarter. That trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-14. But Tracy (1-0 in the TCAL, 2-4) scored two more times in the quarter for a 35-14 halftime lead.
The second half belonged to Tracy, which scored two touchdowns and a field goal to round up its scoring ways.
“We weren’t able to do much in the second half,” Holst said. “We’ve got to find more consistency and tackling better. Way too many missed tackles.”
Tokay was without the services of center/defensive end Ian Lerner, who suffered what Holst called a “random injury” as the lineman was accidentally cleated in practice earlier this week. The injury required 17 stitches.
“Not having him was a big blow,” said Holst of Lerner. “We got to have guys step up.”
Filippini had 97 yards rushing on 22 attempts. Jacob Schneider had six receptions for 54 yards. Quarterback Jacob Varney, back from a back injury, completed 9 of 13 passes for 73 yards and two interceptions.
El Dorado 21, Galt 17
After notching several comeback victories earlier this fall, Galt High found itself on the other side of a comeback in its Sierra Valley Conference opener at Warrior Stadium on Friday.
The Warriors held a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter, but El Dorado scored on a 35-yard run late in the third quarter. Danny Bell put the Cougars on top for good with a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Galt wasn’t able to get any more points on the board.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ethan Reece opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal for Galt. After an El Dorado touchdown pass, quarterback Robert Bulahan put Galt back in the lead with a 3-yard run for a 10-7 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Bulahan found Marcelo Lopez on a 10-yard pass to put Galt (0-1 in the SVC, 4-2) up 17-7.
Bradshaw Christian 28, Liberty Ranch 7
Aidan Carr threw a 30-yard pass to Cameron Hopkins that accounted to the only touchdown in the third quarter for Liberty Ranch (0-1 in the SVC, 2-4) in its conference opener in Sacramento. Elijah Freeman booted the extra-point for the Hawks.
The host Pride scored in the first, second and third quarters. Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes had a 6-yard run in the first quarter. Elijah Christian followed with a 25-yard run in the second quarter that was aided by a David Carr kick. Jaylen Patterson also scored in the quarter for Bradshaw Christian on a 25-yard pass from Carr. Jackson Reese had the two-point conversion run.
Freeman scored the Pride’s final touchdown on a 15-yard run. Carr booted the extra-point.