A number of local wrestlers placed at the sixth-annual Rod Gaines Invitational on Saturday at Tokay High.
Lodi had seven wrestlers place in the top eight, host Tokay had six, and Liberty Ranch had two placers.
Lodi’s Carter Simpson was the lone local champion, winning the 138-pound weight class with a pin of Calaveras’ Cody Batterton. Simpson went 5-0 in the tournament, beating Florin’s Isaiah Lucas 6-0, followed by pins of Armijo’s Jorge Nunez, Calaveras’ Cody Ferrante, Tokay’s Marcus Mireles and Batterton.
Mireles placed fourth in the 138-pound division for Tokay’s highest finish. Kain Canicosa placed fifth at 132 pounds, Alejandro Osorio placed sixth at 120, Dylan Gomez placed sixth at 126, Aiden Sweetman placed sixth at 220, and Juan Soria placed seventh at 182.
For Lodi, Drew Lewis finished runner-up in the 106-pound division, with a pin over Tokay’s Davyd Cera, a 6-5 win over Dylan Boden of Casa Grande, and a loss by pin to Escalon’s Luca Cerasi in the championship. Other Lodi placers included Dominic Zazzarino (fourth at 126), John Cloyne (fourth at 152), Christian Sandoval (fifth at 113), Vic Juarez (sixth at 113), and Anthony Zarate (eighth at 170).
Liberty Ranch’s Aiden White placed third at 120, and Brannon Cathey placed fifth at 160.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys: Lodi 54, Stagg 36
The Flames took down Stagg on Monday for the second time in the past week — Lodi defeated Stagg 53-43 on Dec. 2 at the Stagg Tournament.
On Monday, Matt Schiess led the Flames with 13 points, Asher Schroeder scored 11, Connor Davis scored 8, the Flames had 4 each from Brayden Stout, Zach Stephens and Matt Gobel, 3 each from Nathan Morse and Cole Smally, and 2 each from Connor Overbo and Matt Shinn.
Varsity boys: Sacramento Waldorf 66, Lodi Academy 12
The Titans dropped to 1-2 with Monday’s loss, with 4 points from Andrew Kanas, 3 each from Kaleb nevis and Jadon Dube, and 2 from Ty Zinke. Lodi Academy played Humphreys Able Charter on Tuesday, and will play Tioga on Thursday.
SOCCER
Varsity boys: Tokay 3, Edison 1
Efren Diego scored twice to help Tokay to a non-league victory on Monday. Bryan Zambrano scored a goal, while Alan Garcia and Samuel Ruiz each tallied an assist.
Tokay (1-4-1) will host Elk Grove today.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 2, Ponderosa 0
The Hawks improved to 2-1 this season with Monday’s shutout victory, with goals from Julian Rodriguez and Miguel Navarro. Goalkeeper Zach Wastrous notched 3 saves to preserve the clean sheet.
Liberty Ranch will face Sheldon on the road on Thursday.
Varsity boys: Laguna Creek 2, Galt 0
The Warriors suffered a shutout on Monday, with Sharod Williams and Ryan Phang scoring for Laguna Creek. Galt (1-2-1) is back in action today with a home game against Florin.
