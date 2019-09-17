The Lodi High boys water polo team went undefeated at the 20-team Svendsen Tournament in Merced over the weekend, with wins over Enochs of Modesto, Livingston, Golden Valley of Merced and Modesto High.
The Flames are 5-2 heading into today’s Tri-City Athletic League opener at Lincoln.
The Flames opened with a 14-2 win over Enochs, with six goals from Victor Plunkett, three from Jackson McDonald, two each from Braden Endter and Seth Hillstrom and one from Ashton DeVries. Sam Meyers blocked seven shots in goal, and Eli Kim had five assists.
In a 21-4 win over Livingston, the Flames had four goals each from Anthony Salazar, Dane Cranford and Plunkett, three from Ryan Streyle, two each from Hillstrom, DeVries, McDonald, Kim and Jack Isola. Meyers had five blocks.
Plunkett led the Flames with 10 goals in a 22-9 win over Golden Valley, with 14 blocks from Meyers and five assists from Kim.
And in an 18-11 win over Modesto, Plunkett racked up 10 goals, McDonald had seven assists and Meyers had nine blocks.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 237, Tracy 262
The Flames stayed undefeated with Monday’s win at Tracy Country Club, with Amelia Garibaldi scoring Lodi’s low with a 40.
Desiree Vasquez added a 45 on the par-36 course, Reese Koenig shot a 50, Delaney Vasquez had a 51, and Kerrie Nickel had a 51.
Lodi (7-0, 3-0 TCAL) will host West today at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.