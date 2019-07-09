The runs of both the Lodi 13-year-old and 14-year-old all-star teams came to their ends on Tuesday night in the Central California Babe Ruth State Championships.
The Lodi 14s dropped a 13-2 decision to Five Cities, the defending 13U Babe Ruth World Series champion. Five Cities took down Lodi 18-5 in the first round of the tournament in Madera.
Lodi managed two hits in Tuesday’s loss, singles by Dylan Bartlett and J.T. Anderson. Bartlett and Cooper Rostomily scored the two runs, driven in by Bubba Stout and Josh Casey.
Had Lodi beat Five Cities, it would have forced a second, winner-take-all game in the championship.
Stout, Tank Ramos and Bartlett took turns on the mound, combining to allow 13 hits and five walks.
The Lodi 13s fell in their championship game, 10-4 to Hanford. A Lodi win in this tournament in Bakersfield would have also forced a second game for all the marbles.
The Lodi squad had eight hits and four walks, with Austin Meehleis going 2-for-3 with a double and a run, and Vance Haskins going 2-for-4. Logan Edwards added a double and an RBI, Ryan Gaea had a single, two walks and a run, Gianni Brassesco had a single and a run, Jaxon Diede had a single and Gavin Mora had an RBI.
Andrew Wright, Edwards, Preston Plath and Nico Lombardi each had a turn on the mound for Lodi, giving up a combined 10 runs (three earned) on eight hits and five walks.